Grove-Collinsville, Muskogee-BTW, Kiefer-Beggs highlights Week 8's matchups

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 5A-4: No. 8 Grove at No. 4 Collinsville

The outlook: Most experts didn’t believe during the preseason that these teams, despite their success last year, would be undefeated entering Week 8. Grove moved up from 4A to 5A while Collinsville graduated most of its starters from the 2021 state champions.

Records: Grove 7-0, 4-0; Collinsville 7-0, 4-0

Key matchup: Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford against Collinsville’s defense. Crawford is the best running back that Collinsville has faced since McAlester’s Erik McCarty in last year’s title game. Crawford averages 10 yards per carry with 951 yards this season and 17 TDs. He also has 12 catches for 372 yards and four TDs.

Notable: The quarterbacks have similar passing stats. Grove’s Carson Trimble has completed 73-of-108 passes for 1,628 yards and 23 TDs. Collinsville’s Kaden Rush is 92-of-134 for 1,556 yards and 19 TDs. Rush also has rushed for 506 yards and three TDs. Top receivers are Grove’s Hagen Hacker with 32 catches for 618 yards and 11 TDs, and Collinsville’s Hudson Henslick with 44 catches for 792 yards and eight touchdowns. Collinsville’s Blake Gilkey has 305 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Series history: Tied at 8-8. Collinsville has won the last five meetings, with the most recent, 43-7, in 2015. Grove’s last win was 31-14 in 2008.

2. 6AII-1: No. 4 Muskogee at No. 5 B.T. Washington

The outlook: The Roughers look to extend their best start since 1980 while the Hornets aim for their first win against a team that has a winning record.

Records: Muskogee 7-0, 4-0; B.T. Washington 4-3, 3-1

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key players: BTW quarterback Lathan Boone dominated in last year’s 54-21 win over Muskogee as he completed 29-of-35 passes for 310 yards and seven TDs, including two to Micah Tease, plus ran for another. In that game, the Hornets picked off Muskogee QB Jamarian Ficklin three times. This season, Ficklin is 96-of-135 for 1,739 yards and 28 TDs. He has three receivers with at least 20 catches. Kayden McGee has scored on 10 of his 23 receptions.

Series history: BTW leads 14-11 with two wins in a row after Muskogee’s 7-6 victory in 2019. Their biggest matchup was for the 5A state title in 1986 — Muskogee won 14-12.

3. 2A-7: No. 9 Kiefer at No. 7 Beggs

The outlook: Kiefer, off to its best start since 2014, faces its toughest test of the season.

Records: Kiefer 7-0, 4-0; Beggs 5-2, 4-0

Key matchup: Beggs running back Red Martel, a 1,000-yard rusher, against Kiefer’s defense. Last year, Martel had three TDs in a 44-14 win over the Trojans. Beggs’ defense will be challenged by Kiefer quarterback Jaxon Worley and receiver Brayden Barber, who had their most productive games in last week’s 52-24 win over Kansas. Worley passed for four TDs — all to Barber, who had nine catches and 166 yards. A week earlier, Beggs edged Kansas 38-34.

Series history: Beggs has won four in a row since the series resumed after a 26-year hiatus. Kiefer’s last win over Beggs was in 1990.

4. 3A-4: No. 7 Bristow at No. 5 Cascia Hall

The outlook: Bristow is alone on top of the district after a pair of one-point wins. Cascia looks to rebound from last week’s 17-0 loss at No. 4 Verdigris, which lost to Bristow 15-14 a week earlier.

Records: Bristow 5-2, 4-0; Cascia Hall 5-2, 3-1

Key players: Bristow’s Darien Dansby had 23 carries for 153 yards and three TDs last week, plus a key 2-point conversion tackle in overtime. He also had the winning TD and conversion run the previous week. Cascia QB Cooper Lai has accounted for 1,179 yards and 14 TDs plus has four interceptions on defense.

Series history: Tied 5-5. The teams last met in 1999 — Bristow won the regular-season meeting 28-6, but Cascia won the rematch in the state final, 31-0, in Joe Medina’s first season as the Commandos’ head coach.

5. 6AI-2: No. 10 Edmond Memorial at No. 6 Owasso

The outlook: Just like Bristow-Cascia, these teams haven’t met since 1999. Edmond Memorial, on the way to being a playoff qualifier for the first time since 2014, is tied for second with Mustang in 6AI-2 while Owasso is one game behind them in a three-way tie with Norman and Edmond North for fourth. Both teams are coming off similar wins at Yukon — Owasso 36-17 and Edmond Memorial 31-15. Memorial had an open date last week.

Records: Edmond Memorial 4-3, 3-1; Owasso 3-4, 2-2

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Key players: Edmond Memorial QB David McComb has passed for 1,253 yards and nine TDs. Another sophomore, Rhett Winchester, has rushed for 705 yards and six TDs. Owasso QB Mason Willingham has accounted for 1,485 yards and 11 TDs. His top receiver is Anthony Hills, who has 30 catches for 559 yards and four TDs.

Series history: The teams have met twice — Owasso won 36-22 in 1999 and Memorial prevailed 20-17 in 1998.

Best of the rest

Thursday

6AI-1: No. 7 Enid (4-3, 2-2) at No. 8 Broken Arrow (2-5, 2-2): The teams are tied for fourth in the district with the winner likely hosting a first-round playoff game.

2A-7: Victory Christian (4-3, 3-1) at Sperry (4-3, 3-1): Moving up to a tie for second in the district with the Kiefer-Beggs loser is at stake in their first meeting since Victory’s 60-28 win in the second round of the 2020 playoffs at Sperry.

Friday

6AII-1: No. 6 Sand Springs (4-3, 2-2) at No. 9 Bartlesville (3-4, 2-2): The winner will likely host a first-round game while the loser won’t. Sand Springs defeated Bartlesville 41-20 last year.

3A-3: No. 9 Stigler (6-1, 3-1) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (6-1, 4-0): Was shaping up as a top-five matchup before Stigler’s 41-33 loss to Muldrow last week. Lincoln defeated Stigler 55-14 last year.

2A-8: No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah (6-1, 3-1) at Pawhuska (5-2, 3-1): For the second time in four weeks, the Eagles go on the road to face one of the state’s top QBs. This time it’s South Dakota commit Todd Drummond, who has passed for 2,288 yards and 20 TDs this season.

A-5: No. 4 Tonkawa (7-0, 4-0) at No. 6 Hominy (7-0, 4-0): This is arguably the biggest game in this rivalry since Tonkawa’s 34-22 win in 2001 or Hominy’s 42-9 win in the 1970 playoffs.