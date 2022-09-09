Grayson Tempest's `Dreamweaver 2' TD pass sparks Union's Backyard Bowl win

One of the most famous plays in Union football history was the “Dreamweaver” that produced the winning touchdown in the last seconds of the 2010 Class 6A state title game against Jenks.

On Friday night, “Dreamweaver 2” was a pivotal play for the Redhawks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl at Union Tuttle Stadium.

Jenks was leading before wide receiver Grayson Tempest’s 19-yard scoring pass, off a reverse, to Jino Boyd late in the first half launched the No. 2 Redhawks past the third-ranked Trojans 38-3 before a sellout crowd of 10,000 fans.

Union (3-0) avenged a loss in last year’s 6A state final, won by Jenks 30-15, and avenged a three-game losing streak in the series.

“It’s a great feeling, something we’ve (current Union players) never felt before,” Tempest said about defeating Jenks (2-1). “It’s something we always talked about and what I thought it would be.”

Tempest had a big night with six catches for 137 yards and a TD. Union quarterback Shaker Reisig, who was a starter for Jenks last year, was very efficient for the third consecutive game with his new team as he completed 18-of-24 passes for 272 yards and two TDs.

Other standouts for Union were running back DJ McKinney with 197 total yards as a rusher/receiver with a TD and safety Devin Robinson, who blocked a field goal and had two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Jenks’ standout was Jordan Schelling, who had 20 carries for 161 yards. He also added 46 yards on four catches.

Union was trailing 3-0 and had been scoreless in nine consecutive Backyard Bowl quarters as it faced a first-and-15 at the Jenks 19 with just less than four minutes remaining before halftime. Tempest, a wide receiver, took a reverse and as he ran right found Boyd open behind the secondary in the end zone for the TD.

“We had talked about it all practice,” Tempest said. “We knew it was going to work. We were just waiting for the right time to call it.”

Unlike Stephon Weaver, who threw the winning pass to Christian Hood in the 2010 game, Tempest has plenty of passing experience as he was the starting quarterback last year and is the backup to Reisig this season.

“When you get in a big game you’d like to run the trick play first,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “For whatever reason, it always seems if you can get the first one in maybe you can keep the other team from doing it. Gamesmanship, I don’t know, but that’s where we were on that.

“Heck of a job by Grayson and what a catch by Jino.”

After Boyd’s TD, a mistake on the ensuing kickoff pinned Jenks at its 3. However, Schelling gained 62 yards on the next play. But Jenks’ possession ended with Robinson’s interception at the 8.

Union then drove 92 yards in five plays. McKinney had rushes of 27 and 15 yards. Tempest gained 27 yards on a short toss from Reisig, before Lane Wood scored on a 5-yard run off an inside handoff for a 14-3 lead with 1:35 left before halftime.

Jenks opened the second half with a promising drive that began with Schelling carrying five times for 61 yards. But then Robinson tackled Jalyn Stanford for a 4-yard loss and Jenks eventually had to settle for a 23-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Robinson.

Late in the third quarter, the margin was still only 14-3 before Union broke the game open. Isaiah Forbes kicked a 26-yard field goal and that was followed 17 seconds later by Robinson’s 32-yard interception return for a TD.

“I read the route all the way,” Robinson said. “I just jumped the route and I knew it was over from there, I had to house call it.”

In the fourth quarter, Reisig’s TD passes to Tempest and McKinney put the exclamation point in Union’s largest margin of victory in the series since a 37-0 home win in 2003.

“I’ve been looking forward to this my whole high school career,” Robinson said. “This is one of the greatest feelings. I’m just overcome with joy right now.”

UNION 38, JENKS 3

Jenks;3;0;0;0;—;3

Union;0;14;10;14;—;38

JE — FG, Pursell 34

UN — Boyd 19 pass from Tempest (Forbes kick)

UN — Wood 5 run (Forbes kick)

UN — FG, Forbes 26

UN — Robinson 32 interception return (Forbes kick)

UN — Tempest 77 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN — McKinney 11 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — JE 10, UN 23; Rushes-Yards — JE 31-149, UN 29-146; Comp-Att-Int — JE 9-17-2, UN 19-25-0. Passing Yards — JE 93, UN 291. Fumbles-Lost — JE 2-1, UN 1-0. Penalty Yards — JE 7-76, UN 7-59. Total Yards — JE 242, UN 437. Punts-Avg. — JE 4-27.3, UN 1-36.0.