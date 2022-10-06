Grayson Tempest returns as QB to lead Union to rout over Norman, 42-28

NORMAN — Grayson Tempest started at quarterback for Union last season before being injured, but hadn’t started there this football season — until Thursday night at Norman.

He didn’t seem to miss a beat, leading a Union offense that rolled up 413 yards as the No. 2-ranked Redhawks cruised to a 42-28 win at Harve Collins Field. Union running back DJ McKinney quietly carried 19 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns to complement Tempest’s effort.

The question now is who will start at quarterback next Thursday for the Redhawks (6-0, 3-0 District 6AI-2) in a showdown at No. 4 Mustang — Tempest, the senior with the hot hand, or sophomore Shaker Reisig, who started Union’s first five games after spending most of last season as Jenks’ starting QB.

Of course, Union coach Kirk Fridrich was coy about the subject after the win over the Tigers, and could one really blame him? Few programs in Class 6AI have two capable quarterbacks like Tempest and Reisig, and the Redhawks have proven they can win with both.

“We thought we’d give Shaker an opportunity to rest,” Fridrich said of his rationale of holding out the sophomore. “There’s a couple of little nagging things, nothing serious. It’s just the decision we went with, a few guys in this game, to let them rest and try to recover from a few things that were nagging.

“Grayson did a great job. Any time you put him on the field, whatever you ask him, he does an excellent job. He recovered an onside kick at the end. He’s quite the athlete and a good football player for us.”

Tempest used his speed while carrying 10 times for 31 yards and returning a kickoff 56 yards to set up a Union touchdown. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 145 yards, including an 80-yard scoring strike to Braylen Danzy.

Norman (1-5, 1-2) led 14-8 late in the first quarter, but Union scored the next 34 points to seal the win before two late touchdowns by the Tigers. Norman quarterback Tias McClarty carried 18 times for 204 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown run, and running back Dax Noles added 80 yards and three touchdowns (on runs of 3, 2 and 40 yards) on 11 carries for the Tigers. But Norman managed only 32 passing yards, limiting its scoring opportunities.

Norman sophomore Jai Winston was injured with 3:18 left in the third quarter and the game was delayed by about 15 minutes as Winston was placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance. While wearing a neck restraint, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd. Norman coach Rocky Martin said Winston also was moving his toes.

After Norman held Union on downs at the Norman 48 in the first quarter, the Tigers needed only four plays to score on a 3-yard run by Noles. Union answered with a 59-yard touchdown drive, with McKinney scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Isaac Covington then ran in a 2-point conversion to put the Redhawks up 8-7.

Norman came right back, marching 80 yards. Noles’ second touchdown, on a 2-yard run, gave the Tigers a 14-8 lead. Tempest returned the kickoff 56 yards to the Norman 20 to set up an 11-yard scoring run by McKinney that tied the game on the second play of the second quarter.

Tempest followed with the 80-yard touchdown pass to Danzy, who briefly juggled the football before securing it and covering the final 65 yards to the end zone. On the fourth play following the ensuing kickoff, Covington intercepted a pass by McClarty and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown, putting the Redhawks up 28-14.

Two second-half touchdown runs by McKinney extended Union’s lead until Norman’s late rally.

UNION 42, NORMAN 28

Union;8;20;7;7;—;42

Norman;14;0;0;14;—;28

N – Dax Noles 3 run (Sam Hernandez kick)

U – DJ McKinney 1 run (Isaac Covington run)

N – Noles 2 run (Hernandez kick)

U – McKinney 11 run (kick failed)

U – Braylen Danzy 80 pass from Grayson Tempest (Isaiah Forbes kick)

U – Covington 59 interception return (Forbes kick)

U – McKinney 7 run (Forbes kick)

U – McKinney 1 run (Forbes kick)

N – Noles 40 run (Covington kick)

N – Tias McClarty 72 run (Covington kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Union 18, Norman 21. Rushing att.-yds.: Union 37-250, Norman 52-337. Passing yards: Union 163, Norman 32. Passes C-A-I: Union 8-14-1, Norman 4-11-1. Fumbles no.-lost: Union 1-0, Norman 1-1. Penalty no.-yds.: Union 11-100, Norman 4-35. Punts-Avg.: Union 3-35.7, Norman 4-34.3. Team records: Union 6-0, 3-0; Norman 1-5, 1-2.