Grady Skillern All-City Preview unfolds for 79th year
Grady Skillern All-City Preview unfolds for 79th year

  • Updated
All-City (copy)

Central receiver Ty’ionn Cox (11) is shown running to daylight in a game against Memorial as a sophomore. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

Grady Skillern All-City Preview

What’s happening: The preseason football tournament, involving seven of the nine Tulsa Public Schools programs, unfolds for its 79th year, believed to be the oldest event of its kind in the nation.

When and where: First-round and semifinal games are Thursday at Milton and Will Rogers stadiums, starting at 6 p.m. The consolation final, third-place and championship games are Friday at LaFortune Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.

Admission: $7 adults, $4 students

Who is Grady Skillern: The late, famed former Central High basketball coach and TPS athletic director started the All-City in 1943 with Central, Webster and Will Rogers playing one another in a round-robin series of games consisting of two 12-minute periods. The event was renamed in Skillern's honor in 1991.

What happened on Sept. 21, 1956: The segregation era was ending and Booker T. Washington played in the All-City for the first time. An estimated 18,000 watched the Hornets’ first appearance at Skelly Field, later to become the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

By adding the Hornets, the All-City took on a true tournament format, with two semifinals and a championship game. Will Rogers defeated B.T. Washington 7-0, Central advanced on first downs after a 0-0 tie with Webster, and Rogers defeated Central 32-0 in the final.

Where is B.T. Washington now: The Hornets won a record 30 titles before the TPS’ only remaining Class 6A school dropped out in 2018 to play stronger preseason opponents. The Hornets will compete Friday in the Jenks Trojan Preview.

Who’s favored now: Without the Hornets, it’s become a wide-open competition. Edison won last year’s title, its first since 1981 when Spencer Tillman was an Eagles running back, and Central won in 2019, its first title since 1995.

Here’s the title tally since 1956, with each school's most recent championship in parentheses: 30—B.T. Washington (2017). 7—Memorial (1987). 7—Nathan Hale (1997). 6—Edison (2020). 6—Will Rogers (1966). 4—East Central (2011). 4—Union (1991). 3—Central (2019) 1—McLain (1983).

This year’s players to watch: Here’s one from each school, certainly not meant as an all-inclusive list:

Central: Ty’ionn Cox, WR/LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.

East Central: Lerenzo Fagan, RB/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Edison: Jeremiah Lazenby, WR/DB, 6-0, 155, Jr.

McLain: Erin Smith, OL/DL, 6-2, 312, Jr.

Memorial: Josh McDill, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Nathan Hale: Kortland Lowe, RB, 5-11, 190, So.

Will Rogers: Macuric Demry, QB, 5-9, 165, Sr..

The schedule

THURSDAY

At Will Rogers Stadium

Game 1: Edison vs. East Central, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Memorial vs. Rogers, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.

At Milton (Webster) Stadium

Game 3: McLain vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Central vs. Nathan Hale, 7 p.m.

Game 6: McLain vs. Central, 8 p.m.

Game 8: Teams with two best records

FRIDAY

At LaFortune (Memorial) Stadium

Game 9: Consolation final, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (championship)

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

68 All-City Preview champions since 1956

1956: Will Rogers 32, Central 0.

1957: Will Rogers 0, Central 0 (Rogers wins on penetrations).

1958: Edison 12, Central 0.

1959: Central 6, Edison 0.

1960: Edison 8, Webster 6.

1961: Edison 24, Central 21.

1962: Nathan Hale 21, Edison 0.

1963: Will Rogers 16, Memorial 6.

1964: Will Rogers 24, Webster 0.

1965: Will Rogers 15, McLain 0.

1966: Memorial 7, Webster 7 (Memorial wins on penetrations); Will Rogers 21, Edison 7.

1967: Nathan Hale 6, Will Rogers 0; B.T. Washington 17, McLain 7.

1968: Edison 8, Will Rogers 7; B.T. Washington 6, Webster 0.

1969: Nathan Hale 28, Edison 8; Memorial 13, McLain 0.

1970: Memorial 8, Edison 7; B.T. Washington 0, Will Rogers 0 (Washington wins on penetations).

1971: B.T. Washington 2, Edison 0.

1972: Nathan Hale 7, B.T. Washington 6.

1973: Nathan Hale 14, B.T. Washington 0.

1974: Nathan Hale 27, Will Rogers 14.

1975: Memorial 3, Will Rogers 0.

1976: B.T. Washington 14, McLain 6.

1977: B.T. Washington 20, McLain 6.

1978: B.T. Washington 6, Memorial 0.

1979: Memorial 7, Nathan Hale 0.

1980: Memorial 17, McLain 0.

1981: Edison 7, McLain 6.

1982: B.T. Washington 14, Union 0.

1983: McLain 7, East Central 0.

1984: Union 21, B.T. Washington 16.

1985: B.T. Washington 13, Edison 0.

1986: Union 21, B.T. Washington 7.

1987: Memorial 3, B.T. Washington 0.

1988: B.T. Washington 14, Memorial 7.

1989: B.T. Washington 21, Memorial 0.

1990: Union 7, B.T. Washington 0.

1991: Union 14, B.T. Washington 8.

1992: B.T. Washington 14, Edison 3.

1993: B.T. Washington 28, Webster 7.

1994: B.T. Washington 28, East Central 7.

1995: Central 19, Edison 0.

1996: B.T. Washington 17, Central 0.

1997: Nathan Hale 14, Central 7.

1998: B.T. Washington 17, East Central 7.

1999: East Central 3, Bishop Kelley 0.

2000: East Central 10, B.T. Washington 9.

2001: B.T. Washington 7, Nathan Hale 0.

2002: B.T. Washington 7, East Central 6.

2003: B.T. Washington 13, Central 0.

2004: East Central 21, B.T. Washington 9.

2005: B.T. Washington 12, Memorial 7.

2006: B.T. Washington 7, East Central 0.

2007: No title award, weather

2008: B.T. Washington 14, East Central 0.

2009: B.T. Washington 21, East Central 7.

2010: B.T. Washington 7, Central 0.

2011: East Central 21, B.T. Washington 2.

2012: B.T. Washington 23, East Central 13.

2013: B.T. Washington 28, Memorial 8.

2014: B.T. Washington 34, Memorial 7.

2015: B.T. Washington 28, Edison 0.

2016: B.T. Washington 28, Central 0.

2017: B.T. Washington 7, Edison 0.

2018: No title awarded, weather

2019: Central 7, McLain 0.

2020: Edison 14, Central 0.

