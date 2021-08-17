Grady Skillern All-City Preview unfolds for 79th year

Grady Skillern All-City Preview

What’s happening: The preseason football tournament, involving seven of the nine Tulsa Public Schools programs, unfolds for its 79th year, believed to be the oldest event of its kind in the nation.

When and where: First-round and semifinal games are Thursday at Milton and Will Rogers stadiums, starting at 6 p.m. The consolation final, third-place and championship games are Friday at LaFortune Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.

Admission: $7 adults, $4 students

Who is Grady Skillern: The late, famed former Central High basketball coach and TPS athletic director started the All-City in 1943 with Central, Webster and Will Rogers playing one another in a round-robin series of games consisting of two 12-minute periods. The event was renamed in Skillern's honor in 1991.

What happened on Sept. 21, 1956: The segregation era was ending and Booker T. Washington played in the All-City for the first time. An estimated 18,000 watched the Hornets’ first appearance at Skelly Field, later to become the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.