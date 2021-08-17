Grady Skillern All-City Preview unfolds for 79th year

Grady Skillern All-City Preview
What’s happening: The preseason football tournament, involving seven of the nine Tulsa Public Schools programs, unfolds for its 79th year, believed to be the oldest event of its kind in the nation.
When and where: First-round and semifinal games are Thursday at Milton and Will Rogers stadiums, starting at 6 p.m. The consolation final, third-place and championship games are Friday at LaFortune Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.
Admission: $7 adults, $4 students
Who is Grady Skillern: The late, famed former Central High basketball coach and TPS athletic director started the All-City in 1943 with Central, Webster and Will Rogers playing one another in a round-robin series of games consisting of two 12-minute periods. The event was renamed in Skillern's honor in 1991.
What happened on Sept. 21, 1956: The segregation era was ending and Booker T. Washington played in the All-City for the first time. An estimated 18,000 watched the Hornets’ first appearance at Skelly Field, later to become the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.
By adding the Hornets, the All-City took on a true tournament format, with two semifinals and a championship game. Will Rogers defeated B.T. Washington 7-0, Central advanced on first downs after a 0-0 tie with Webster, and Rogers defeated Central 32-0 in the final.
Where is B.T. Washington now: The Hornets won a record 30 titles before the TPS’ only remaining Class 6A school dropped out in 2018 to play stronger preseason opponents. The Hornets will compete Friday in the Jenks Trojan Preview.
Who’s favored now: Without the Hornets, it’s become a wide-open competition. Edison won last year’s title, its first since 1981 when Spencer Tillman was an Eagles running back, and Central won in 2019, its first title since 1995.
Here’s the title tally since 1956, with each school's most recent championship in parentheses: 30—B.T. Washington (2017). 7—Memorial (1987). 7—Nathan Hale (1997). 6—Edison (2020). 6—Will Rogers (1966). 4—East Central (2011). 4—Union (1991). 3—Central (2019) 1—McLain (1983).
This year’s players to watch: Here’s one from each school, certainly not meant as an all-inclusive list:
Central: Ty’ionn Cox, WR/LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.
East Central: Lerenzo Fagan, RB/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.
Edison: Jeremiah Lazenby, WR/DB, 6-0, 155, Jr.
McLain: Erin Smith, OL/DL, 6-2, 312, Jr.
Memorial: Josh McDill, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Nathan Hale: Kortland Lowe, RB, 5-11, 190, So.
Will Rogers: Macuric Demry, QB, 5-9, 165, Sr..
The schedule
THURSDAY
At Will Rogers Stadium
Game 1: Edison vs. East Central, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Memorial vs. Rogers, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
At Milton (Webster) Stadium
Game 3: McLain vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Central vs. Nathan Hale, 7 p.m.
Game 6: McLain vs. Central, 8 p.m.
Game 8: Teams with two best records
FRIDAY
At LaFortune (Memorial) Stadium
Game 9: Consolation final, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (championship)