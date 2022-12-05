Gore-Fairview highlights Week 15's championship matchups

1. Class A final: No. 3 Fairview vs. No. 2 Gore

The outlook: Fairview looks for its first state title since 1999 and third overall. Gore is making its first state final appearance. The winner will complete its first-ever perfect season.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Fairview 13-0, Gore 13-0

QB matchup: Fairview sophomore Jax Bernard, son of head coach Robert Bernard, has passed for 3,000 yards and 40 TDs. He also has kicked four field goals in the playoffs. Gore junior Noah Cooper has completed 70-of-103 passes for 1,486 yards and 21 TDs. Cooper also has rushed for 1,102 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Series history: This will be the first meeting.

Notable: Fairview's two closest games this season have been the past two weeks — 27-21 over Stroud in the quarterfinals and 38-22 over Colcord in the semifinals. Gore's tightest margin was 55-21 in the third game of the season at Mounds.

2. 2A final: No. 2 OKC Millwood vs. No. 1 Washington

Outlook: Will the third time be the charm for Washington after losses in the past two state title games? A rematch of Millwood's 42-7 win over Washington in the 2017 title game. Last week, Millwood defeated Victory Christian 54-22 in their first meeting since Millwood's win in the 2016 state final. Washington is looking for its first gold ball since 1996.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Millwood 13-1, Washington 14-0

Series history: Millwood leads 3-0 with victories of 33-23 in the 2009 playoffs and 12-6 in 1971.

Notable: Washington has not allowed more than 14 points in a game during its past 12 wins. Millwood has won 13 in a row since a 35-28 loss to 3A champion Heritage Hall in the season opener.

3. Class B final: No. 2 Seiling vs. No. 3 Laverne

The outlook: Defending champion Laverne is in its eighth state title game in 11 years. Seiling hasn't been in the state final since 2009.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ranger Field, NWOSU, Alva

Records: Seiling 13-1, Laverne 12-1

Last meeting: Seiling edged Laverne 40-38 on Sept. 9. Seiling held on after taking a 34-6 lead. Quarterback Kaden Manuel accounted for 366 yards and four TDs for Seiling.

Last week: Seiling avenged its lone loss, 46-0 over No. 1 Oklahoma Bible. Seiling also defeated Wetumka 46-0 a week earlier. Laverne defeated No. 8 Velma-Alma 52-36 as Felix Teal rushed for 315 yards and had five TDs. Teal rushed for 181 yards and three TDs in the early season loss to Seiling.

Notable: The series dates back to the 1940s. Laverne won the last playoff meeting, 28-22 in 1997. Seiling's first playoff trip in 1958 ended with a 20-0 loss to Laverne.