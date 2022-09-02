Glenpool holds off Skiatook for 21-14 win

Skiatook wide receiver Alex Morgan excelled with more than 200 receiving yards but was outshined by Glenpool running back De’Micah Woods, who scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Woods’ score rewarded Glenpool with the win over Skiatook, 21-14.

To set up the game-winning play, Glenpool starting running back Brayden Nelson, who rushed for 162 yards on 26 carries, broke for a 46-yard run to set the Warriors up in Skiatook territory.

Nelson then subbed out, and in was Woods.

Woods then charged the Warriors down the field, closer and closer to the end zone, looking to score with under four minutes remaining, tied 14-14.

Woods got the ball, ran up the middle, got stuck, then bounced it outside to the right, where he would score from 19 yards out with 3:33 remaining in the game.

“I trust my players and I trust my offensive linemen,” Woods said. “I just cut out of the middle once I saw the opening. I got an instinct where I hit the hole, and then if I see an opening to bounce it outside, then I bounce it outside.”

Following the score by Glenpool, Skiatook still had time to mount a comeback.

All game, Skiatook kept throwing the ball to Morgan, who led the game with 224 yards on 11 receptions.

In Skiatook’s final drive, Morgan caught several passes, setting the Bulldogs up on Glenpool’s side of the field with two minutes remaining.

After four straight passes to Morgan, the ball never got back into his hands.

On a fourth-and-one at Glenpool’s 26-yard line, Skiatook ran the ball up the middle, but ultimately was downed short with 1:03 remaining, ending the Bulldogs’ hopes of a comeback.

“The kids played their hearts out,” Skiatook head coach Vance Miller said. “We just came up short. If we would have just maybe taken advantage of a couple situations we might have been on the other end.”

SKIATOOK 14, GLENPOOL 21

Skiatook;6;8;0;0;-;14

Glenpool;7;7;0;7;-;21

GLE - Miller 30 pass from Tatum (Lee kick)

SKI - White 2 run (2pt pass failed)

GLE - Tatum 12 run (Lee kick)

SKI - Morgan 18 pass from White (2pt Sutton pass from White)

GLE - Woods 19 run (Lee kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - SKI 14, GLE 22; Rushes-Yards - SKI 28-76, GLE 47-249; Comp-Att-Int - SKI 12-26-0,

GLE 11-16-1. Passing Yards - SKI 244, GLE 118. Fumbles-Lost - SKI 3-0, GLE 1-1. Penalty Yards - SKI 10-77, GLE 6-60. Total Yards - SKI 320, GLE 367. Punts-Avg. - SKI 3-30, GLE 3-33.