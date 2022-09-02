Glenpool holds off Skiatook for 21-14 win

Davis Cordova
For the Tulsa World
Skiatook wide receiver Alex Morgan excelled with more than 200 receiving yards but was outshined by Glenpool running back De’Micah Woods, who scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Woods’ score rewarded Glenpool with the win over Skiatook, 21-14.
To set up the game-winning play, Glenpool starting running back Brayden Nelson, who rushed for 162 yards on 26 carries, broke for a 46-yard run to set the Warriors up in Skiatook territory.
Nelson then subbed out, and in was Woods.
Woods then charged the Warriors down the field, closer and closer to the end zone, looking to score with under four minutes remaining, tied 14-14.
Woods got the ball, ran up the middle, got stuck, then bounced it outside to the right, where he would score from 19 yards out with 3:33 remaining in the game.
“I trust my players and I trust my offensive linemen,” Woods said. “I just cut out of the middle once I saw the opening. I got an instinct where I hit the hole, and then if I see an opening to bounce it outside, then I bounce it outside.”
Following the score by Glenpool, Skiatook still had time to mount a comeback.
All game, Skiatook kept throwing the ball to Morgan, who led the game with 224 yards on 11 receptions.
In Skiatook’s final drive, Morgan caught several passes, setting the Bulldogs up on Glenpool’s side of the field with two minutes remaining.
After four straight passes to Morgan, the ball never got back into his hands.
On a fourth-and-one at Glenpool’s 26-yard line, Skiatook ran the ball up the middle, but ultimately was downed short with 1:03 remaining, ending the Bulldogs’ hopes of a comeback.
“The kids played their hearts out,” Skiatook head coach Vance Miller said. “We just came up short. If we would have just maybe taken advantage of a couple situations we might have been on the other end.”
GLE - Miller 30 pass from Tatum (Lee kick)
SKI - White 2 run (2pt pass failed)
GLE - Tatum 12 run (Lee kick)
SKI - Morgan 18 pass from White (2pt Sutton pass from White)
GLE - Woods 19 run (Lee kick)
First Downs - SKI 14, GLE 22; Rushes-Yards - SKI 28-76, GLE 47-249; Comp-Att-Int - SKI 12-26-0,
GLE 11-16-1. Passing Yards - SKI 244, GLE 118. Fumbles-Lost - SKI 3-0, GLE 1-1. Penalty Yards - SKI 10-77, GLE 6-60. Total Yards - SKI 320, GLE 367. Punts-Avg. - SKI 3-30, GLE 3-33.
Photos: Glenpool outlasts Skiatook, 21-14
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Ashton Gorbet (left) celebrates with Wyatt Miller after Miller’s touchdown during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Anthonyrae Gilliam (right) tackles Skiatook's Jackobie Jackson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook head coach Vance Miller walks to the sideline before the kickoff against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson (center) gets past Skiatook's Noah Harper (right) as Gavin Anderson closes in during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Wyatt Miller (left) tackles Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Rueger Tatum looks for an open receiver during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Andrew Heinig (back) wraps up and tackles Skiatook's Isaac Long during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Da'Micah Woods runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson is tackled by Skiatook's Alex Morgan (top right) and Gavin Anderson (middle right) during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Isaac Long runs the ball during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Dyson Sanders (top) makes an incomplete signal after a pass was broken up intended for Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Johnnie Kennedy (right) tackles Glenpool's Rueger Tatum during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (left) runs the ball during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook takes the field to play Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Kaden White (left) breaks up a pass intended for Skiatook's Gavin Anderson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Wyatt Miller catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Isaac Long runs the ball during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Ashton Gorbet (bottom) tackles Skiatook's Colton Sutton during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson cuts back during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson (left) runs the ball after the handoff from Rueger Tatum during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Da'Micah Woods (left) gets past Skiatook's Gavin Anderson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Jace White throws a pass during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Jace White runs the ball during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Colton Sutton runs the ball during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Judah Byrd (right) breaks up a pass intended for Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson looks for running room during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Jace White (left) gets away from Glenpool's Brayden Nelson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's James Thompson reacts after a fumble recovery during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook cheerleaders cheer during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Rueger Tatum gets ready to throw a pass during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Noah Harper (right) tackles Glenpool's Brayden Nelson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Jace White rolls out for a pass during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Johnnie Kennedy (right) and Gavin Anderson tackle Glenpool's Brayden Nelson (center) during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook head coach Vance Miller looks on during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Alex Morgan (right) makes a reception over Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Ashton Gorbet turns to run after a reception during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Alex Morgan (center) goes up for a catch over Glenpool's Judah Byrd (left) during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Alex Morgan (left) goes up for the catch and a touchdown in front of Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Judah Byrd (left) and Dyson Sanders break up a pass intended for Skiatook's Gavin Anderson (center) during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Rueger Tatum scores a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Gabe Beaty runs back the kickoff during the game against Glenpool at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson (right) tries to break free from Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool head coach Israel Maselera reacts during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool head coach Israel Maselera looks on during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Anthonyrae Gilliam runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Dyson Sanders (right) tackles Skiatook's Colton Sutton during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Kaden White (right) puts his hand out to stiff arm Skiatook's James Thompson during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Brayden Nelson (right) gets past Skiatook's Gabe Beaty during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Judah Byrd (left) breaks up a pass intended for Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Glenpool
Glenpool's Kaden White (right) makes the catch as Skiatook's James Thompson closes in during the game at the Chaffin Sports Complex in Glenpool, OK on 9/2/22.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
