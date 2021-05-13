 Skip to main content
Gatorade selects Beggs' Kendal Daniels as state football player of the year
Key players for Beggs (copy)

Beggs' Kendal Daniels is Gatorade's Oklahoma football player of the year.

 Tulsa World file

Barry Lewis and Guerin Emig break down the spring sports championships and recap the NFL Draft

Beggs' Kendal Daniels was announced Thursday as Gatorade's 2020-21 Oklahoma Football Player of the Year.

Daniels, a safety/wide receiver, had 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions in 2020 as he helped lead Beggs (10-3) to the Class 2A semifinals. He also had 38 receptions for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels, an Oklahoma State signee with a 3.48 GPA at Beggs, was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.

PAST GATORADE WINNERS

2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby

2018: Dax Hill, Booker T. Washington

2017: Payton Scott, Charles Page

2016: Brandon George, Jones

2015: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Cameron Batson, OKC Millwood

2012: Stanvon Taylor, East Central

2011: Andrew Hearon, Metro Christian

2010: David Glidden, Mustang

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Tim Flanders, Midwest City

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Gerald Jones, OKC Millwood

2005: Gerald McCoy, OKC Southeast

2004: Reggie Smith, Edmond Santa Fe

2003: D.J. Wolfe, Lawton Eisenhower

2002: Robert Meachem, B.T. Washington

2001: Matt Warren, Putnam North

2000: Bobby Klinck, Jenks

1999: Wes Welker, OKC Heritage Hall

1998: Chris Massey, Spiro

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater

1996: Josh Fidler, Jenks

1995: Vernon Maxwell, Midwest City

1995: Bennie Butler, Del City

1993: Marcus Nash, Edmond Memorial

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: J.R. Conrad, Fairland

1990: Che Foster, Edmond Memorial

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Mike Filson, Edmond Memorial

1986: Tony Brooks, B.T. Washington

1985: Quinn Grovey, Duncan

