Gatorade selects Beggs' Kendal Daniels as state football player of the year

Beggs' Kendal Daniels was announced Thursday as Gatorade's 2020-21 Oklahoma Football Player of the Year.
Daniels, a safety/wide receiver, had 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions in 2020 as he helped lead Beggs (10-3) to the Class 2A semifinals. He also had 38 receptions for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Daniels, an Oklahoma State signee with a 3.48 GPA at Beggs, was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.
PAST GATORADE WINNERS
2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby
2018: Dax Hill, Booker T. Washington
2017: Payton Scott, Charles Page
2016: Brandon George, Jones
2015: Mason Fine, Locust Grove
2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove
2013: Cameron Batson, OKC Millwood
2012: Stanvon Taylor, East Central
2011: Andrew Hearon, Metro Christian
2010: David Glidden, Mustang
2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central
2008: Tim Flanders, Midwest City
2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks
2006: Gerald Jones, OKC Millwood
2005: Gerald McCoy, OKC Southeast
2004: Reggie Smith, Edmond Santa Fe
2003: D.J. Wolfe, Lawton Eisenhower
2002: Robert Meachem, B.T. Washington
2001: Matt Warren, Putnam North
2000: Bobby Klinck, Jenks
1999: Wes Welker, OKC Heritage Hall
1998: Chris Massey, Spiro
1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater
1996: Josh Fidler, Jenks
1995: Vernon Maxwell, Midwest City
1995: Bennie Butler, Del City
1993: Marcus Nash, Edmond Memorial
1992: James Allen, Wynnewood
1991: J.R. Conrad, Fairland
1990: Che Foster, Edmond Memorial
1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City
1988: Dewell Brewer, Lawton
1987: Mike Filson, Edmond Memorial
1986: Tony Brooks, B.T. Washington
1985: Quinn Grovey, Duncan