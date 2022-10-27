Gage Gundy Q&A: Stillwater's senior QB talks NIL, watching film with father

On this week’s OK Preps Extra podcast, Stillwater senior quarterback Gage Gundy joined to discuss growing up with a famous father, hot-button issues such as NIL and transfers as well as how he got started in football.

Here are some excerpts from the podcast. The full-length audio can be found at www.tulsaworld.com.

Q: How did you get started playing football?

Gage Gundy: It’s been around my whole life. That’s all I’ve been around. I would go up with my dad when he would go to work and go to practice and stuff since I was probably 4 years old. That’s the only thing I kind of ever had been around.

Q: Your family has a history of playing quarterback. Did you ever want to try out a different position?

Gundy: Since my dad was a quarterback and Gunnar was a quarterback I just wanted to follow their footsteps and keep it going.

Q: What’s the relationship like with your father?

Gundy: Yeah, me and him are really close. Practicing together, he’ll work me out, we watch a lot of film together. He’s always been there for all my games he can make, and now if he’s got an away game he’ll still come to my game and get on a plane right after and go to the away game. It’s pretty cool to me that he takes the time to do that, but we’re really tight.

Q: So what does watching film with him look like?

Gundy: We do it like every day. I’m in online school, so I’ll just get up and do my work here in the morning at my house and just go right to Oklahoma State and just hang out there all day until I go to football practice.

I would say probably my freshman year is when we started doing it. I was still young with everything and a lot of it didn’t make sense. Now, we’ll watch whoever I’m about to play in high school, we’ll watch that film and whoever OSU is going to play. He’ll just kind of like point out things to me and we’ll look at it together.

Q: NIL is new to high school football. What are your opinions on that?

Gundy: I think it’s crazy that it’s come all the way down to the high school level, to where people are going to be able to make money. I think it’s cool; it’s something kind of new but also it kind of just worries me that all these young kids don’t know how to take it and might just forget about the game, and worry more about trying to make money.