Gabe Rodriguez powers Wagoner's 56-0 rout over Cleveland

WAGONER -- Wagoner’s Gabe Rodriguez ensured his brother, Malcolm, had a happy homecoming during his NFL bye week.

Rodriguez scored four first-half touchdowns while Malcolm, a former Wagoner standout now with the Detroit Lions, was watching Thursday night.

Rodriguez had 124 total yards plus a 40-yard interception return for a TD in the fifth-ranked Bulldogs' 56-0 victory over Cleveland in a District 4A-3 matchup at W.L. Odom Field.

“It’s amazing (having him here),” Rodriguez said. “I mean, I’m glad he’s here and able to watch tonight on his bye week. It’s a bonus that he’s here and able to watch me.”

Rodriguez was one of five Bulldogs to score a TD in Thursday’s blowout win.

To start the game, Wagoner (4-3, 3-1) put together a 60-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard Braylan Roberson TD run followed by a Mattson Swanson 27-yard TD run on the next drive.

The plethora of Bulldogs to score showed just how good Wagoner’s depth is on the offensive side, especially from sophomore speedsters Mattson Swanson and Trenton Edwards.

“It was good to see all those guys score,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “It was good to see guys like Mattson Swanson, you know, we’ve involved him a lot more into the offense tonight early and he came out and had a really good game. Trenton Edwards at running back, who I thought did a really good job when he came in. They’re young, they’re both sophomores and we’re to the point in the season where they’ve played enough JV time and are ready to play on Friday nights.”

Wagoner held Cleveland (0-7, 0-4) to three first downs. The Bulldogs bounced back from a 42-0 loss at 4A No. 1 Cushing.

“I think the first thing you’re gauging is if we still have good energy coming out and I felt really good about that,” Condict said. “I thought we had a good attitude all week during practice and the bottom line right now is there’s a possibility maybe Cushing is just that good.

"So, all we can do is focus on us and one game at a time and try to improve every week and be ready come week 11 to start a playoff run, and I thought tonight was a good step in the right direction.”

WAGONER 56, CLEVELAND 0

Cleveland;0;0;0;0;–;0

Wagoner;28;21;7;0;–;56

WAG: Roberson 3 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG: Swanson 27 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG: Rodriguez 1 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG: Rodriguez 40 interception return (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG: Rodriguez 18 pass from Charboneau (Bloxsom kick)

WAG: T. Edwards 30 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG: Rodriguez 13 pass from Charboneau (Bloxsom kick)

WAG: W. Edwards 31 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: CLE 3, WAG 15; Rushes-Yards: CLE 18 - -45 WAG 15 -

204; Comp-Att-Int: CLE 2-10-3, WAG 12-15-0. Passing Yards: CLE

19, WAG 175. Total Yards: CLE -21 WAG 379; Fumbles-Lost: CLE 1-1,

WAG 0-0. Penalty Yards: CLE 2-7, WAG 4-35.