Friday night moments
Friday night moments

After a 2020 season that was filled with COVID cancellations, social distancing and limited attendance, high school football in Oklahoma returned to normal this year. Here are some of 2021's memorable moments captured by the Tulsa World staff photographers of what makes Friday Night Lights special— featuring fans, bands, cheerleaders — and of course, the players and coaches.

ian.maule@tulsaworld.com

