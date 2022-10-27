Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Broken Arrow at Jenks at 5:50 pm. Reports from Broken Arrow at Jenks and Sand Springs at Booker T. Washington on FOX23 News after the World Series. Highlights of these games on FOX23 News after the World Series: Broken Arrow at Jenks, Sand Springs at BTW, Edmond Memorial at Union, Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe, Bartlesville at Muskogee, Coweta at Del City, McAlester at Sapulpa, Catoosa at Wagoner, Anadarko at Metro Christian, and Bristow at Holland Hall.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — This is likely a battle for third place in District 6AI-1 with the loser finishing fourth. However, Jenks could finish as the champion with wins over Broken Arrow and Bixby plus Norman North losing one of its remaining two regular-season games. There also is a reasonable scenario where Broken Arrow could finish as high as second. Three of the past four meetings between these teams have been decided in the final seconds. Broken Arrow won the state title in 2018, and Jenks in 2020 and '21.