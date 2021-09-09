Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Sunny, 93°
Halftime: Hot, 89°
End of game: Mild, 85°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Broken Arrow at Owasso in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Jenks at Union, Broken Arrow at Owasso, Sapulpa at Bartlesville, Bishop Kelley at OKC McGuinness, Frontenac (Kansas) at Coweta, Memorial vs. Edison, Skiatook at Collinsville, Vian at Lincoln Christian, and Berryhill at Cascia Hall.
YurView Game of the Week
Jenks at Union, 7:05 p.m.
Cox TV (Ch. 3)
This is the 18th MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl — defending Class 6AI state champion Jenks leads that series 10-7. Union is ranked No. 1 in 6AI — the first time since 2017 that one of the teams has entered the Backyard Bowl at No. 1.