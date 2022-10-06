Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Norman North at Jenks at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Westmoore at Broken Arrow in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Norman North at Jenks, Westmoore at Broken Arrow, Bixby at Enid, Edmond North at Owasso, Stillwater at Sand Springs, Tahlequah at Booker T. Washington, Sapulpa at Del City, Hale at Collinsville, Edison at Bishop Kelley, Bristow at Verdigris, Checotah at Lincoln Christian and Jay at Cascia Hall.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — A showdown for the 6AII-2 lead that likely will determine the district title. It's also a rematch of Deer Creek's 36-29 win in last year's quarterfinals. This is their first district meeting since Choctaw's 62-34 victory in 2019. Second-ranked Deer Creek is 3-0 against 6AI-1 teams, while No. 3 Choctaw is 2-0. Choctaw has won four in a row since a season-opening loss at 5A No. 4 Del City. Choctaw has won each of its past two games by 50 points.