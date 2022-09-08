 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

  • 0
Jenks vs Union in Backyard Bowl (copy) (copy)

YurView’s Game of the Week is the MidFirst Backyard Bowl — Jenks at Union.

 Tulsa World file

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Owasso at Broken Arrow in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Jenks at Union, Broken Arrow at Owasso, Sand Springs at Bixby, Bartlesville at Sapulpa, Tahlequah at Wagoner, Ada at McAlester, Edison at Memorial, Claremore at Oologah, Collinsville at Skiatook, Cascia Hall at Berryhill and Beggs at Rejoice Christian.

YurView Game of the Week

Jenks (2-0) at Union (2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — lt's the 19th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. One of these teams or both have played in the past 26 title games in the state's largest classification. Jenks has shut out Union the past two years in the Backyard Bowl. This rivalry is known for thrillers, but has not produced a last-second finish since Jenks' winning TD on the final play of the 2018 semifinals.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sooners head coach Brent Venables on WR Gavin Freeman: 'Man, did we get a great one'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert