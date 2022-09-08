Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Owasso at Broken Arrow in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Jenks at Union, Broken Arrow at Owasso, Sand Springs at Bixby, Bartlesville at Sapulpa, Tahlequah at Wagoner, Ada at McAlester, Edison at Memorial, Claremore at Oologah, Collinsville at Skiatook, Cascia Hall at Berryhill and Beggs at Rejoice Christian.
YurView Game of the Week
Jenks (2-0) at Union (2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cox TV (Ch. 3) — lt's the 19th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. One of these teams or both have played in the past 26 title games in the state's largest classification. Jenks has shut out Union the past two years in the Backyard Bowl. This rivalry is known for thrillers, but has not produced a last-second finish since Jenks' winning TD on the final play of the 2018 semifinals.