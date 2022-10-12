 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Union at Mustang at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Vinita at Rejoice Christian in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Union at Mustang, Vinita at Rejoice Christian, Owasso at Yukon, Tahlequah at Muskogee, Putnam City West at Sand Springs, Durant at Coweta, East Central at McAlester, Collinsville at Rogers, Cleveland at Wagoner, Seminole at Lincoln Christian, Cascia Hall at Verdigris and Holland Hall at Central.

It's here regardless. Barry and Dean have opposing views. Plus, Booker T. finds its offense, concerns at Jenks and Union and Mustang in a marquee 6AI matchup.

YurView Game of the Week

Tahlequah (2-4) at Muskogee (6-0), 7 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — Muskogee has outscored its past two opponents, 127-0. Tahlequah lost its first two games, won two in a row, and has lost the past two. Fourth-ranked Muskogee is tied with Stillwater for the 6AII-1 district lead. On Friday, YurView will show No. 7 Carl Albert (5-2) at No. 2 McGuinness (6-0) in a showdown for the 5A-2 lead. Carl Albert has defeated McGuinness in four state title games since 2016. Carl Albert edged McGuinness 35-34 in an October thriller last year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 7: Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson talk high school football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert