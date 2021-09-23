 Skip to main content
Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Owasso vs. Union (copy)

Union quarterback Grayson Tempest is pursued by Owasso's Jake Clifton (15) in their 2020 game. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

Video courtesy of FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Sunny, 88°

Halftime: Clear, 83°

End of game: Clear, 79°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Owasso at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Enid at Jenks in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Owasso at Union, Enid at Jenks, Booker T. at Choctaw, Bixby at Bartlesville, Ponca City at Sand Springs, McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Coweta at Edison, Hale at Collinsville, Rogers at East Central, Memorial at Sapulpa, and Okmulgee at Metro Christian.

YurView Game of the Week

Owasso at Union, 7:05 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3)

The visiting Rams are ranked No. 1 in Class 6AI, while Union is No. 3. Owasso has defeated Union the past two years. These teams have combined to win three of the past five state titles in 6AI. In 2017, Union defeated Owasso 44-41 in double overtime during the regular season, but Owasso won the rematch in the title game, 21-14.

