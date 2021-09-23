Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Owasso at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Enid at Jenks in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Owasso at Union, Enid at Jenks, Booker T. at Choctaw, Bixby at Bartlesville, Ponca City at Sand Springs, McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Coweta at Edison, Hale at Collinsville, Rogers at East Central, Memorial at Sapulpa, and Okmulgee at Metro Christian.