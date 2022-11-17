Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Broken Arrow at Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Live from the Cascia Hall at Metro Christian game in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Broken Arrow at Union, Cascia Hall at Metro Christian, Enid at Bixby, Jenks at Mustang, Owasso at Norman North, Ponca City at Muskogee, Bishop McGuinness at Coweta, Piedmont at McAlester, Kingfisher at Lincoln Christian, Perkins-Tryon at Verdigris, Prague at Victory Christian, and Idabel at Beggs.

Union defeated Broken Arrow 28-7 in their regular-season meeting Sept. 2 at Broken Arrow. Although Broken Arrow allows 34.7 points per game, the Tigers held Union to its lowest scoring total of the season. The Redhawks allow 13.7 points. Union hasn't played under the Friday Night lights very often recently — this is only the Redhawks' second Friday game since September. Union is averaging 55.3 points in its past five games. Broken Arrow has won three of its past four games — with the only loss during that span in overtime at Jenks.