Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week : Union at Broken Arrow at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Owasso at Jenks in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Union at Broken Arrow, Owasso at Jenks, Bixby at Springdale (Har-Ber), Putnam City at Muskogee, Del City at Booker T. Washington, Coweta at Wagoner, Oologah at Collinsville, Rejoice Christian at Cascia Hall, Jones at Lincoln Christian and Verdigris at Sperry.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — These teams have combined for the past three 6AI state titles. They haven't met since Jenks' 39-15 win in the 2020 semifinals. Owasso defeated Jenks 14-6 in the 2019 state final and look for that type of low-scoring game Friday as both teams are missing several key offensive players. Jenks leads the all-time series 52-15-1 — their first meeting was in 1927 and they have met almost annually since 1957. Jenks is Owasso's longest rival.