Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Undefeated Collinsville hosts Pryor and Holland Hall puts its 20-game winning steak on the line vs. Verdigris

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Breezy, 59°

Halftime: Clear, 55°

End of game: Clear, 51°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Pryor at Collinsville at 6:20 p.m. Highlights of these games after World Series Game 3: Pryor at Collinsville, Edmond Memorial at Jenks, Southmoore at Union, Broken Arrow at Norman, Muskogee at Booker T., Bishop Kelley at Coweta, and Holland Hall at Verdigris.

YurView Game of the Week

Bishop Kelley at Coweta, 7 p.m. Cox TV (Ch. 3)

Sixth-ranked Coweta is 7-1 and can clinch second in District 5A-3 with a win. Kelley is 4-4 overall but tied with Coweta and Shawnee for second in 5A-3 at 4-1. This has been an exciting rivalry with Coweta leading the series 13-12. Thirteen of the past 15 meetings have been decided by two scores or less, including Coweta's 42-27 win last year as quarterback Gage Hamm accounted for 364 yards and five touchdowns. The teams met in the playoffs three consecutive years from 2010-12.

