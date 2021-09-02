Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Hot, 93°
Halftime: Fair, 89°
End of game: Fair, 85°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Bixby at Jenks at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Broken Arrow at Union in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union, Fayetteville at Owasso, Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley, Edison at Sapulpa, Wagoner at Coweta, Collinsville at Oologah, and Cascia Hall at Holland Hall.
YurView Game of the Week
Bixby at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.
Cox TV (Ch. 3)
Bixby has a 37-game winning streak — the Spartans' last loss was against Jenks in 2018. Jenks hasn't lost since falling 42-35 in Week 1 at Bixby last year.