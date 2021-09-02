 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday night kickoff with FOX23
0 Comments

Friday night kickoff with FOX23

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby vs Jenks (copy)

Bixby defeated Jenks 42-35 last year. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Hot, 93°

Halftime: Fair, 89°

End of game: Fair, 85°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Bixby at Jenks at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Broken Arrow at Union in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union, Fayetteville at Owasso, Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley, Edison at Sapulpa, Wagoner at Coweta, Collinsville at Oologah, and Cascia Hall at Holland Hall.

YurView Game of the Week

Bixby at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3)

Bixby has a 37-game winning streak — the Spartans' last loss was against Jenks in 2018. Jenks hasn't lost since falling 42-35 in Week 1 at Bixby last year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News