Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the Owasso vs. Union 6AI semifinal at 10:15 pm. Highlights of these games at 10:15 pm: Owasso vs. Union, Jenks vs. Bixby, Muskogee vs. Choctaw, Metro Christian vs. Lincoln Christian, and Heritage Hall vs. Verdigris. On Saturday night, highlights of these games on FOX23 after the Kansas/Kansas St. game: Carl Albert vs. Grove and Bishop McGuinness vs. McAlester.

Owasso (8-4) vs. Union (11-0)

For the second week in a row in the playoffs, Union faces a team it defeated in the regular season. Union beat Owasso 35-17 in Week 4. Although it was Union's second smallest margin of victory this season, it was the toughest test to this point as Owasso trailed only by 11 with possession late in the fourth quarter. Since that matchup, Union is averaging 53.9 points in the past seven games. Except for last week's 41-34 victory at Norman North, Owasso has not allowed more than 17 points during its seven-game winning streak. 

