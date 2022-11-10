Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: McAlester at Collinsville at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Live from the Sapulpa at Grove game in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: McAlester at Collinsville, Sapulpa at Grove, Edmond North at Jenks, Westmoore at Owasso, Norman at Broken Arrow, Putnam North at Booker T. Washington, Putnam City at Sand Springs, Bartlesville at Lawton, Claremore at Coweta, Ada at Wagoner, and Bristow at Lincoln Christian.

For their Class 5A playoff opener, the seventh-ranked Buffaloes are making their first visit to Collinsville since a 38-14 victory in 2011. McAlester's two previous trips to the Tulsa metro this season ended with losses. This is a rematch of Collinsville's 42-35 win in last year's state title game at UCO. Players to watch are McAlester's Erik McCarty, an OU commit, who had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four touchdowns plus 13 tackles in last year's final. Sixth-ranked Collinsville's Hudson Henslick has caught 59 passes for 1,091 yards and 12 TDs.