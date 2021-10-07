Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Sunny, 92°

Halftime: Breezy, 85°

End of game: Breezy, 82°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Booker T. Washington at Sand Springs at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Booker T. Washington at Sand Springs, Bixby at Choctaw, Mustang at Union, Norman at Jenks, Beggs at Metro Christian, Muskogee at Bartlesville, Claremore at Collinsville, East Central at Coweta, Edison at Bishop Kelley, Catoosa at Wagoner and Mannford at Central.

YurView Games of the Week

Mustang at Union, 7 p.m. — Cox TV (Ch. 3) — Second-ranked Union (4-1 overall) and No. 7 Mustang (3-2) are tied for the District 6AI-2 lead at 2-0 with Moore. Mustang won 23-21 on a TD with 15 seconds left in its last visit to Union in 2019.

Bixby at Choctaw, 7 p.m. — Cox TV (Ch. 93) — Top-ranked Bixby beat No. 2 Choctaw 24-13 in Week 6 last year and 17-14 in the 6AII state final. Bixby (5-0, 2-0 6AII-2) scored 152 points in its past two games. Choctaw (4-1, 2-0) won 36-0 over Ponca City last week.