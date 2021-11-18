Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Breezy, 55°
Halftime: A few clouds, 50°
End of game: Mild, 49°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Broken Arrow vs. Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Bixby vs. Stillwater in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Broken Arrow vs. Union, Jenks vs. Mustang, Bixby vs. Stillwater, Sand Springs vs. Deer Creek, OKC McGuinness at Collinsville, Pryor at Lawton MacArthur, Sulphur at Lincoln Christian, Perkins-Tryon at Holland Hall, and Cascia Hall at Victory Christian.
FOX23 Game of the Week
Broken Arrow vs. Union, 7 p.m., Owasso Stadium
Union tries to avoid losing in the semifinals for the second consecutive year in Owasso. Broken Arrow's last semifinal in Owasso was a 30-18 loss to Union in 2013. ... This is their seventh postseason meeting in the past 11 seasons.