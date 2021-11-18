 Skip to main content
Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Broken Arrow at Union (copy)

Union defenders try to slow down Broken Arrow’s RJ Spears-Jennings during their game Sept. 3.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Breezy, 55°

Halftime: A few clouds, 50°

End of game: Mild, 49°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Broken Arrow vs. Union at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Bixby vs. Stillwater in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Broken Arrow vs. Union, Jenks vs. Mustang, Bixby vs. Stillwater, Sand Springs vs. Deer Creek, OKC McGuinness at Collinsville, Pryor at Lawton MacArthur, Sulphur at Lincoln Christian, Perkins-Tryon at Holland Hall, and Cascia Hall at Victory Christian.

FOX23 Game of the Week

Broken Arrow vs. Union, 7 p.m., Owasso Stadium

Union tries to avoid losing in the semifinals for the second consecutive year in Owasso. Broken Arrow's last semifinal in Owasso was a 30-18 loss to Union in 2013. ... This is their seventh postseason meeting in the past 11 seasons.

