Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear, 58°
Halftime: Clear, 54°
End of game: Clear, 50°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Bixby at Booker T. Washington at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Stigler at Lincoln Christian in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Bixby at Booker T. Washington, Stigler at Lincoln Christian, Westmoore at Jenks, Edmond North at Union, Enid at Broken Arrow, Putnam West at Sand Springs, Shawnee at Bishop Kelley, Glenpool at Sapulpa, Inola at Holland Hall, Keys at Cascia Hall, and Rejoice Christian at Sperry.
YurView Game of the Week
Westmoore at Jenks, 7:30 p.m., Cox TV (Ch. 3)
This is the final playoff tuneup for top-ranked Jenks (8-1, 6-0), which wrapped up the District 6AI-1 title last week. It's been a disappointing season for Westmoore (2-7, 1-5), but the Jaguars showed they can be dangerous when they nearly upset third-ranked Broken Arrow in a 19-12 loss in Week 4.