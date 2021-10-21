Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear, 70°
Halftime: Clear, 67°
End of game: Clear, 64°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Choctaw at Sand Springs in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, Choctaw at Sand Springs, Mustang at Owasso, Muskogee at Bixby, Ponca City at Booker T. Washington, Memorial at Collinsville, Wagoner at Oologah, Checotah at Lincoln Christian, Jay at Holland Hall, and Berryhill at Central.
YurView Game of the Week
Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, 7:05 p.m.
Cox TV (Ch. 3)
It's a battle for second place in District 6AI-1 behind Jenks. Both teams are 4-3 overall, 3-1 in 6AI-1 and they even have the same district marginal points — plus-22. Broken Arrow is ranked No. 4 and Santa Fe is No 5 in 6AI. Santa Fe edged Broken Arrow in thrillers the past two seasons — 23-21 in 2019 and 35-28 in 2020.