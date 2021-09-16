Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Holland Hall at Metro Christian at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Stillwater at Bixby in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Holland Hall at Metro Christian, Stillwater at Bixby, Sand Springs at Shiloh Christian (Arkansas), Collinsville at Bartlesville, Edison at Booker T. Washington, Memorial at East Central, Claremore at Catoosa, Sperry at Wagoner, Verdigris at Victory Christian, Chandler at Beggs, and Cushing at Berryhill.