Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Metro Christian Holland Hall (copy) (copy)

Holland Hall's Zane Woodham is brought down by Metro Christian's Dax Dancer in last year's game. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Sunny, 87°

Halftime: Clear, 85°

End of game: Clear, 80°

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Holland Hall at Metro Christian at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Stillwater at Bixby in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Holland Hall at Metro Christian, Stillwater at Bixby, Sand Springs at Shiloh Christian (Arkansas), Collinsville at Bartlesville, Edison at Booker T. Washington, Memorial at East Central, Claremore at Catoosa, Sperry at Wagoner, Verdigris at Victory Christian, Chandler at Beggs, and Cushing at Berryhill.

YurView Game of the Week

Holland Hall at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3)

These private schools, located about 6 miles apart, are defending state champions and each ranked No. 1 with 2-0 records in their respective classifications — Holland Hall (3A) and Metro Christian (2A). The teams have split their past four meetings.

