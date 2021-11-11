Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear, 48°
Halftime: Clear, 45°
End of game: Clear, 42°
On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Owasso at Broken Arrow at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Norman North at Jenks in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Owasso at Broken Arrow, Norman North at Jenks, Yukon at Union, Putnam North at Bixby, Shawnee at Collinsville, Tahlequah at Coweta, Hilldale at Wagoner, Vinita at Lincoln Christian, and Checotah at Holland Hall.
FOX23 Game of the Week
Owasso at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
This Class 6AI quarterfinal features teams that have combined to win three of the past four state titles. Third-ranked Broken Arrow (7-3) is on a five-game winning streak. No. 4 Owasso (8-2) has won the last four meetings with Broken Arrow, including 42-3 on Sept. 10. Josh Blankenship’s first playoff game as Broken Arrow’s football coach will be against his father Bill’s team.