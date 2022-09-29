Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

On FOX23 tonight
Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Stillwater at Booker T. Washington at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Coweta at Sapulpa in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Stillwater at Booker T. Washington, Coweta at Sapulpa, Southmoore at Bixby, Yukon at Union, Jenks at Westmoore, Owasso at Mustang, McAlester at Del City, Bishop Kelley at Collinsville, Verdigris at Holland Hall, Perkins at Metro Christian, Cascia Hall at Central and Claremore Sequoyah at Rejoice Christian.
YurView Game of the Week
Stillwater (4-0) at B.T. Washington (2-2), 7 p.m.
Cox TV (Ch. 3) — The current No. 1 team in 6AII visits the preseason No. 1 team. Washington, which lost its first two games, can reestablish itself as a state title contender. This matchup features two of the top six in the All-World preseason quarterback rankings — Stillwater's Gage Gundy and BTW's Lathan Boone. Other players to watch include OSU offensive line commit JaKobe Sanders of Stillwater and Arkansas receiver commit Micah Tease of BTW. It's a rematch of Stillwater's 36-29 win in last year's quarterfinals.