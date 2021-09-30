 Skip to main content
Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Jenks vs Broken Arrow (copy)

Jenks' Joey Havir and Kaiden Vannoy combine for a tackle in a 38-30 win over Broken Arrow last year. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Video courtesy of FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: a few showers, 78°; halftime: a few showers, 76°; end of game: scattered showers, 74°.

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Broken Arrow at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Norman North at Owasso in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Jenks at Broken Arrow, Norman North at Owasso, Sand Springs at Muskogee, Putnam West at Bixby, Bartlesville at Booker T., Collinsville at Sapulpa, Verdigris at Berryhill, Central at Holland Hall, and Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian.

YurView Game of the Week

Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7:05 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3)

Will a Class 6AI No. 1-ranked team lose for the third time in four weeks? Defending state champion Jenks is No. 1 during the season for the first time since 2016. This is the home opener for Broken Arrow, ranked No. 4. The last three meetings between the teams have been decided by a defensive stand in the final moments. Jenks came back from a 17-point deficit last year for a 38-30 win.

