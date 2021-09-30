Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Jenks at Broken Arrow at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Norman North at Owasso in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Jenks at Broken Arrow, Norman North at Owasso, Sand Springs at Muskogee, Putnam West at Bixby, Bartlesville at Booker T., Collinsville at Sapulpa, Verdigris at Berryhill, Central at Holland Hall, and Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian.

Will a Class 6AI No. 1-ranked team lose for the third time in four weeks? Defending state champion Jenks is No. 1 during the season for the first time since 2016. This is the home opener for Broken Arrow, ranked No. 4. The last three meetings between the teams have been decided by a defensive stand in the final moments. Jenks came back from a 17-point deficit last year for a 38-30 win.