Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

On FOX23 tonight

Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Wagoner at Grove at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Collinsville at Bartlesville in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Wagoner at Grove, Collinsville at Bartlesville,  Ponca City at Sand Springs, Coweta at Pryor, East Central at Rogers, Hilldale at Claremore, Catoosa at Edison, Skiatook at Hale, Lincoln Christian at Shiloh Christian, Verdigris at Beggs and Sperry at Vinita.

YurView Game of the Week

Norman North (2-0) at Yukon (0-2), 7 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — Could be similar to Norman North's 47-10 win last year at Yukon. Norman North, ranked No. 5 in Class 6AI, defeated Norman 40-36 and Edmond Santa Fe 28-20. Yukon has been outscored a combined 85-16 by Westmoore and Stillwater.

