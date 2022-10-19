 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Night Kickoff with FOX23

  • Updated
The Spartans have no doubt been dominant, but Union might have something to say about that. Plus, Dean and Barry break down their top games this week: Grove at Collinsville and Muskogee at Booker T. Washington. Also, Rejoice Christian offense comes up big without its star quarterback.

On FOX23 (Friday)

Friday — Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week: Grove at Collinsville at 6:20 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and on High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. Also live from Muskogee at Booker T. Washington in the 11 p.m. show. Highlights of these games on High School Football Tonight: Grove at Collinsville, Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, Edmond Memorial at Owasso, Sand Springs at Bartlesville, McAlester at Durant, Miami at Oologah, Stigler at Lincoln Christian, Mannford at Metro Christian, Bristow at Cascia Hall, and Kiefer at Beggs.

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

YurView Game of the Week

Muskogee (7-0) at Booker T. Washington (4-3), 7 p.m. (Friday)

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — Muskogee, undefeated through seven games for the first time since 1980, looks to avenge last year's 54-21 loss to the Hornets. BTW quarterback Lathan Boone will try to replicate his success last year against the Roughers when he completed 29-of-35 passes for 310 yards and accounted for eight TDs. Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin is 96-of-135 for 1,739 yards and 29 TDs this season. Muskogee's Kayden McGee has scored on 10 of his 23 receptions.

