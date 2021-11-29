Four state football finals with Tulsa-area teams highlight Week 14's matchups

All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AI final: No. 1 Jenks vs. No. 2 Union
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: This is the 26th consecutive year that either Jenks or Union has played in the title game of the state's largest class and will be the 11th time in that span they will meet for the gold ball. Union is trying to achieve what Jenks did last year -- win the state title for the first time in five years. For those powers that's a long drought.
Records: Jenks 11-1; Union 11-1
Quarterback matchup: Jenks freshman Shaker Reisig is 88-of-130 passing for 1,492 yards and 14 TDs with seven interceptions. Union senior Rovaughn Banks is 72-of-127 for 1,168 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions. He also has 144 rushes for 879 yards and 14 TDs.
Series history: Jenks defeated Union 22-0 in Reisig's first start on Sept. 10. Jenks won their last playoff meeting, 27-24, in the 2018 semifinals on Noah Hernandez's walk-off TD run as time expired after Union took the lead on Kyler Pearson's TD catch with 20 seconds left. In 10 state finals, Jenks has a 6-4 edge.
Radio/TV: Due to Oklahoma State's game with Baylor at 11 a.m., the Jenks broadcast will be moved to KXBL fm99.5. Union's radio is at KRMG fm102.3. All finals at Richison Stadium this week will only be viewed online on NFHSnetwork.com -- a subscription is $10.99 monthly.
2. 5AI semifinal: No. 1 Collinsville vs. No. 2 McAlester
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: For the first time since Booker T. Washington won the gold ball in 2010, an East team will capture the 5A state title. Collinsville is in the state final for the first time since 2015 and is looking for its first gold ball. This is McAlester's first final since 2013. The Buffaloes won state titles in 1968 and '88.
Records: Collinsville 13-0; McAlester 13-0
QB matchup: Collinsville senior Andrew Carney, sidelined for a month early in the season, has 59 rushes for 507 yards and seven TDs in the past two games. McAlester senior Trent Boatright is 123-of-190 passing for 1,720 yards and 23 TDs.
Notable: Both teams have a strong running game. Collinsville's Brayden Gilkey has rushed for 1,819 yards and 33 TDs. McAlester's Erik McCarty has rushed for 1,741 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Series history: McAlester leads 3-0, including a 29-9 win in a 2012 playoff opener -- their last meeting.
3. 3A final: No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Holland Hall
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 1 p.m. Friday
The outlook: Lincoln looks to avenge last year's 35-7 loss to Holland Hall in the title game.
Records: Lincoln Christian 12-0; Holland Hall 11-1
QB matchup: Lincoln Christian senior Max Brown is 162-of-220 passing for 2,663 yards and 41 TDs. Brown also has rushed for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns, including the winner with 12 seconds left in the semifinals. Holland Hall's Ethan Roush, a senior in his fourth start at QB, accounted for 301 yards and four TDs in the semifinals.
Notable: Lincoln, the 2019 champion, is 38-1 over the past three years.
Series history: Lincoln leads 7-4 -- the teams played annually from 2008-17.
4. 6AII final: No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 4 Edmond Deer Creek
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
The outlook: Bixby can set the state's all-time state winning streak record for 11-man football with a 49th consecutive victory. The Spartans are looking for their fourth state title in a row and seventh in eight years in their eighth consecutive state final. Deer Creek is in its first state final since winning the 3A gold ball in 2000.
Records: Bixby 12-0; Edmond Deer Creek 10-2
QB matchup: Bixby senior Christian Burke has completed 183-of-266 passes for 2,834 yards and 34 TDs. His backup, junior Connor Kirby, has 104 rushes for 738 yards and 19 TDs. Deer Creek senior Brett Pense is 162-of-283 for 2,234 yards and 28 TDs plus has seven rushing TDs.
Notable: Bixby's Braylin Presley has 99 career TDs -- one of those was the winner late in the 2019 state final against Stillwater.
5. Class A semifinal: No. 5 Pawhuska vs. No. 2 Cashion
Where: Sullins Stadium, Ponca City
The outlook: A rematch of defending state champion Cashion's 7-6 win in the semifinals last year at Pawhuska.
Records: Pawhuska 10-2; Cashion 11-1
QB matchup: Pawhuska junior Todd Drummond is 230-of-333 passing for 3,474 yards and 49 TDs. He also has 13 rushing TDs. Cashion senior Ben Harman threw the winning 52-yard TD pass to Landon LaGasse with 3:28 left in last year's semifinal.
Best of the rest
2A semifinal: No. 5 Beggs (11-2) vs. No. 1 Washington, Okla. (13-0) at Langston -- A rematch of Washington's 38-22 win in last year's semifinals.
2A semifinal: No. 7 Eufaula (12-1) vs. No. 2 Marlow (13-0) at Putnam City -- Eufaula is in the semifinals for the first time since 2005.
Class A semifinal: No. 1 Ringling (13-0) vs. Morrison (10-3) at Western Heights -- Ringling won their last playoff meeting, 48-8, in the 2013 quarterfinals.
4A final: No. 1 Tuttle (13-0) vs. No. 2 Clinton (12-1) at UCO's Richison Stadium -- Clinton has 16 state titles, but none since 2012. Tuttle's last state title was in 2018.
Class B semifinal: No. 1 Laverne (11-0) vs. No. 8 Shattuck (10-2) at Woodward -- These perennial powers meet in the playoffs for the first time since Shattuck's 30-16 win in the 2017 final after Laverne won 40-34 in the '16 final.
Class B semifinal: No. 2 Dewar (13-0) vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan (12-1) at Enid -- A rematch of defending champion Dewar's 68-18 win in last year's quarterfinals.
Class C final: No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (13-0) vs. No. 2 Timberlake (13-0) at SWOSU's Milam Stadium -- Timberlake won playoff matchups against MV-G in 2017 and '19.