FORT GIBSON – It took Ryan Nolan nine weeks to get a win in his first year at Fort Gibson.

In year two, he’s 1-1 after his Tigers pulled out a dramatic win in a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Berryhill Chiefs, 22-19, on Friday night in what was the Chiefs’ season opener.

Backup quarterback Parker Lockhart fired a clutch pass on a fourth-and-9 from the 22, hitting Donnie Cox at the 9. Three plays later, Brelyn McComb crossed the goal line from 5 yards out with 42 seconds to play, and Lockhart then connected with Chase Meisner in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Berryhill drove past midfield and reached the Tigers’ 34, but with :01 left, Chiefs quarterback Connor Payne’s pass was off the hands of Wayne Howell in the end zone.

“Parker did what he needed to do. He had a kid in his face, a hurt back and made the play,” said Nolan. “We’re changing the culture with hard work and when you work your tails off, you learn to handle adversity.”

Lockhart was in for Logan Bethel, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Oologah. The senior started some games replacing an injured starter in last year’s injury-plagued 1-9 year.

“I battled through a little bit of adversity myself,” said Lockhart, who was 14-of-20 for 142 yards passing.

And no greater adversity than when the senior had to shake off a 22-yard pick six by Chiefs linebacker Dalton Barrington that put Berryhill up 19-14 with 6:23 to play.

“These guys around me, they made it all worthwhile,” Parker added.

Barrington gave Fort Gibson problems on both sides of the football. He had 132 yards rushing on 18 carries. Judd Rudd had 83 yards rushing on 24 carries for Fort Gibson, one of those an 11-yard run just two minutes into the fourth quarter to put the Tigers up 14-13, the third of five lead changes.

Rudd also shined defensively at linebacker. He recovered a fumble to end Berryhill’s opening-drive threat at the Fort Gibson 7, setting up what would lead to a 67-yard toss between Tiger receiver Donnie Cox and Meisner, one of four freshmen starters, covering 67 yards. Rudd’s pass breakup on a fourth-and-goal for the Chiefs at the 6 with 8:24 left in the half also silenced a threat.

“There were times we got down but we never gave up,” Rudd said. “Adversity is something you’re going to fight at some point every game. We’re pretty much a young team and I’m proud that we did just that tonight.”

Cox had nine catches for 97 yards in addition to the touchdown pass to open the scoring, finishing with 164 total yards.

FORT GIBSON 22, BERRYHILL 19

Berryhill 7 0 6 6 -- 19

Fort Gibson 7 0 0 15 --22

First quarter

FG: Brody Hansen 67 pass from Donnie Cox (Eli Scaggs kick), 8:05.

Be: Chase Bivins 14 run (Wayne Howell kickj, 6:27.

Third quarter

Be: Dalton Barrington 2 run (kick failed), 5:58.

Fourth quarter

FG: Judd Rudd 11 run (Scaggs kick), 10:52

Be:Barrington 22 interception return (conversion failed), 6:23.

FG-Brelyn McComb 5 run (Chase Meisner pass from Parker Lockhart) :41.

TEAM STATS

Be FG

First Downs 17 16

Rushes-Yards 33-199 42-136

Comp-Att-Int. 13-26-1 15-21-1

Passing Yards 138 209

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0

Penalty yards 6-50 10-109

Total Yards 337 345

Punts-Avg. 5-30 3-43

INDIVIDUAL

Rushing: Be, Dalton Barrington 18-132 (TD). FG, Judd Rudd 24-83 (TD).

Passing: Be, Connor Payne 13-26-138-1. FG, Lockhart 14-20-142-1.

Receiving: Be, Bivins 2-34, Cooper Barrington 4-32. FG, Cox 9-97 (TD).