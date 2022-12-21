Former standout Shamari Brooks inspires Union's TU signees Devin Robinson, Grayson Tempest; De'Marion Thomas `thrilled' with Vandy

Six years ago, Union’s Shamari Brooks signed with the University of Tulsa and ended his career there as the Golden Hurricane’s second all-time leading rusher.

Brooks’ example inspires TU’s two latest football recruits from Union — defensive back Devin Robinson and receiver Grayson Tempest, who signed with the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday.

“Watching Shamari excel at TU and really do his thing and showing the Union way at Tulsa, really shined the light bright in my eyes and what I can do at TU,” Robinson said after signing.

Tempest said, “I watched Shamari and he had a great career there. But part of it is also playing in front of these great Tulsa fans I’ve grown up playing in front of for the nine years I’ve been playing football. They’re there to cheer you on and pushes you to work even harder and make those fans happy.”

Robinson and Tempest have been teammates for a long time. Before Kevin Wilson was hired as TU’s head coach two weeks ago, they were headed to other colleges — Robinson to Washington State and Tempest to New Mexico State.

“I’m glad we’re going into college together,” Robinson said. “We’ve really grown up all the way, we’ve played at every level basically together from youth football, middle school, high school, now college. So it’s going to be a super fun ride.”

Another Union senior headed to major college football is defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas, who signed with Vanderbilt.

Thomas knew right away when he visited Vanderbilt last spring that was the college for him as he was quickly impressed with head coach Clark Lea, a former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Larry Black.

“I’m thrilled I get to play under Coach Lea, a defensive guru, and Coach Black too is amazing,” Thomas said.

Thomas enjoyed his visit that included a trip to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. He also had offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Memphis, Texas Tech and Tulsa. Some of those tried to get him to change his commitment.

“I told them I was 100% committed to Vanderbilt,” Thomas said. “It’s a stressful process all the way through it. When I go in there June I’m going to show them what I’m all about.”

Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, “He plays at an extremely high level and is an extremely hard worker and good student. From the beginning we had him marked as a dominant player and he really made his impact for us.”

Thomas feels well prepared to go to the next level.

“We had amazing coaches and facilities here so it was basically like playing at a college now,” Thomas said. “I was blessed to be able to play my high school career at Union.”

Union also two celebrated two baseball signings — infielder Avery Ortiz with Oklahoma State and pitcher Tatum Hayworth with Eastern State. Ortiz had been committed to OSU for more than a year.

“As soon as I got on the OSU campus it felt like home,” Ortiz said. “I love the culture and the coaches. I will play anywhere they need me. I’m thrilled.”