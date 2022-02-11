 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Memorial football coach Bill Risenhoover dies
Former Memorial football coach Bill Risenhoover dies

TRIMBLE RETIRES (copy)

Allan Trimble (left) talks with Bill Risenhoover, the principal who hired him at Jenks, after Trimble announced his retirement during a 2018 news conference. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD FILE

Former Memorial High School head football coach Bill Risenhoover died Monday. He was 84.

Risenhoover led Memorial to a 34-15 record from 1972-76 after being a Chargers assistant for four years. Earlier, he was a head coach at Checotah and Keota.

Risenhoover arrived at Memorial after being a Jenks assistant. Later, he was a principal at Union and Jenks before retiring in 1993 after 34 years in education.

A memorial service was held Friday at the First Baptist Church of Jenks. His family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations would be encouraged to either the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tulsa or Jenks Public Schools Foundation.

