Allan Trimble will be recognized with yet another honor.

The former Jenks football coach, who won 13 Class 6A state championships in 22 years between 1996 and 2017, will be inducted as a member of the 2023 class of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.

Trimble was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2016, retired from coaching in April 2018 and died on Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 56.

He is going into the National High School Hall of Fame along with four outstanding athletes, including former University of Tennessee, WNBA and Olympic champion Tamika Catchings, and former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, among others.

Four other exemplary high school coaches from around the country are also going to be honored at the induction ceremony that will take place July 1 at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Seattle.

Trimble "was an outstanding football coach with 13 state championships and positively impacted hundreds of kids and people throughout Jenks and Oklahoma during his career, which unfortunately was cut short by ALS,” said Bruce L. Howard, director of publications and communications director of the National High School Hall of Fame.

Jenks Athletic Director Tony Dillingham was pleased that Trimble will finally be recognized for the NFHS, although he pointed out that the OSSAA, on behalf of Jenks High School, started the process of nominating Trimble several years ago.

“We’re certainly thrilled and it’s certainly well-deserved,” said Dillingham. “I think it’s one of those tough things that came a little bit later than we would have wanted, from a process-standpoint, because I know he was submitted years ago. We’re certainly excited for Courtney and his daughters that their spouse and father is being recognized nationally. Just thrilled that it’s finally come to fruition.”

The list of accolades that Trimble, who compiled a record of 252-43 over his 22 seasons, has earned is very long and includes induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. The fact that his name is now on the stadium he coached at and on the street that crosses in front of it, says a lot about what he has meant to the Jenks community and Oklahoma high school football.

Dillingham thanked the OSSAA for their diligence in continuing to submit nominations for Trimble to be recognized, a process that started while Trimble was still alive. He particularly singled out OSSAA executive director Dave Jackson for his efforts.

“I’m going to say it’s been three or four years, maybe a little longer,” Dillingham said. “Certainly, when you’re going through a national association, it happens slower rather than sooner at times. I know it was submitted prior to Allan’s passing. We filled out our end of the paperwork and it’s submitted by the various state associations and I know they worked on it prior to Allan passing, and the OSSAA continued to re-submit, so certainly appreciative of them and their efforts to get Allan recognized in this way. Mr. Jackson has been wonderful in doing that.”

Dillingham hoped to be able to attend the induction ceremony and believed that Trimble’s widow Courtney and two daughters, Tylar Isenberg and Tori Trimble, would attend as well, but wasn’t sure yet.

“I haven’t had a chance to visit with Courtney to figure out all the dynamics, but I would certainly assume they will (be there),” Dillingham said. “My hope is certainly that I’ll be able to but it depends on the scheduling as well.

“I would have rather it had been sooner than later, but we’re excited he’s receiving that recognition, and that his wife and daughters will be able to be a part of that.”

