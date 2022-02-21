 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Eufaula football coach Paul Bell dies
  Updated
Former Eufaula High School football coach Paul Bell died Saturday. He was 89.

Eufaula's stadium is named after Bell, who coached the Ironheads from 1962-79.

While at Eufaula, Bell coached the Selmon brothers -- Lucious, Lee Roy and Dewey -- and J.C. Watts -- all who went on to be standouts at the University of Oklahoma. Lee Roy Selmon is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bell led Eufaula to district titles in 1967 and '75 -- the Ironheads reached the Class 2A semifinals in both of those seasons. His '67 team went 12-1 and his '75 team was 11-2. Bell also coached at Hugo from 1981-83 and Holdenville in 1984 and '85. His overall record was 122-109-2.

Bell was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 1990. He coached in the All-State Game in 1970 and was the OCA president in 1976-77.

A memorial service will be announced later.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

