 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

For the Tulsa area’s heavyweight programs, an extraordinary football Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Extraordinary coaching has resulted in an extraordinary high school football doubleheader.

Tulsa County squads are showcased in Class 6AI state semifinal games at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium on Friday. In a 1 p.m. blockbuster, defending champion Jenks is matched with Bixby. At 7 p.m., undefeated Union clashes with Owasso.

For the 27th consecutive season, it is assured that a Tulsa-area team will capture the state championship in Oklahoma’s largest classification. In 1996-2013 (Class 6A) and since 2014 (6AI), Jenks has won 15 titles and Union eight. Owasso reigned in 2017 and 2019, while the 2018 Broken Arrow Tigers celebrated their school’s first football championship.

Not since 1995, when the Midwest City Bombers were 6A champions, has a non-Tulsa-area team been the champion of the state’s largest class.

People are also reading…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Friday’s winners advance to the 6AI championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

A $10 million renovation project resulted in the beautification and expansion of Richison Stadium. The seating capacity increased from 10,000 to 12,000.

At the center of Friday’s semifinals are head coaches who have a combined total of 20 state championships.

Bill Blankenship coached Union title teams in 2002, 2004 and 2005, an Arkansas title team at Fayetteville High in 2016, and the Owasso title teams of 2017 and 2019.

As Union’s head man since 2007, Kirk Fridrich is a five-time champion. The Union program’s most recent title run occurred in 2016.

In eight seasons of Class 6AII competition, Loren Montgomery drove the Bixby program to seven championships. After having extended their state-record winning streak to 58 games before a Nov. 3 home loss to Jenks, the Spartans are first-year competitors in 6AI.

As Allan Trimble’s head-coaching successor in Jenks, Keith Riggs has taken each of his first four Jenks teams to the championship game. With titles in 2020 and 2021, the Jenks program now has a total of 18 state championships.

At Union, Blankenship built a football juggernaut in 1992-2005. Fridrich has sustained it. Over the last 50 seasons, the Union program has recorded 441 victories. Blankenship and Fridrich were the head coaches in 326 of those wins (154 for Blankenship and 172 for Fridrich).

To get a feel for the scope of a 326-win total at one school for Blankenship and Fridrich, consider this: at OU, Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer combined for 302 victories.

High school football: Class 6AI semifinals

Friday at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium. Winners advance to the 6AI championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Jenks vs. Bixby, 1 p.m.

• Tickets: $7, general admission, available at gofan.co.

• Records: Jenks 10-2, Bixby 10-1.

• Radio: Blitz 1170 (Jenks) and Sports Animal 97.1 (Bixby).

• Free live stream: bixbyps.org.

• Regular season: On Nov. 3 at Bixby, Jenks prevailed 38-35 and ended the Spartans’ state-record 58-game winning streak.

Union vs. Owasso, 7 p.m.

• Tickets: $7, general admission, available at gofan.co.

• Records: Union 11-0, Owasso 8-4.

• Radio: KYFM 100.1 (Owasso broadcast).

• Free live stream: unionsportsnetwork.com and owassoathletics.org.

• Regular season: During a 35-17 Union victory at Owasso on Sept. 23, the Redhawks were driven by Shaker Reisig (who passed for two touchdowns) and DJ McKinney (who ran for two TDs).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest upsets in World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert