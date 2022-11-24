For the Tulsa area’s heavyweight programs, an extraordinary football Friday

Coach Kirk Fridrich and the Union Redhawks take a perfect record into Friday's Class 6AI state semifinal clash with Owasso. Game time is 7 p.m.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
In six of his last 10 high school football seasons, Bill Blankenship (right) has coached his team to a state championship. On Friday, Blankenship's Owasso Rams challenge unbeaten Union in a Class 6AI semifinal at Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Pictured with KJRH-2 news anchor Karen Larsen during a Nov. 11 appearance on NBC's "Today" show, Loren Montgomery coached the Bixby football team to seven titles in Class 6AII. Now competing in 6AI, the Spartans face Jenks in a Friday semifinal played at Broken Arrow.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Pictured during a Tulsa World interview this week, Keith Riggs is attempting to take Jenks to a fifth consecutive Class 6AI state championship game. In the rematch of a memorable Nov. 3 victory over Bixby, the Trojans and Spartans collide in a Friday semifinal at Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium.
Extraordinary coaching has resulted in an extraordinary high school football doubleheader.
Tulsa County squads are showcased in Class 6AI state semifinal games at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium on Friday. In a 1 p.m. blockbuster, defending champion Jenks is matched with Bixby. At 7 p.m., undefeated Union clashes with Owasso.
For the 27th consecutive season, it is assured that a Tulsa-area team will capture the state championship in Oklahoma’s largest classification. In 1996-2013 (Class 6A) and since 2014 (6AI), Jenks has won 15 titles and Union eight. Owasso reigned in 2017 and 2019, while the 2018 Broken Arrow Tigers celebrated their school’s first football championship.
Not since 1995, when the Midwest City Bombers were 6A champions, has a non-Tulsa-area team been the champion of the state’s largest class.
Friday’s winners advance to the 6AI championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
A $10 million renovation project resulted in the beautification and expansion of Richison Stadium. The seating capacity increased from 10,000 to 12,000.
At the center of Friday’s semifinals are head coaches who have a combined total of 20 state championships.
Bill Blankenship coached Union title teams in 2002, 2004 and 2005, an Arkansas title team at Fayetteville High in 2016, and the Owasso title teams of 2017 and 2019.
As Union’s head man since 2007, Kirk Fridrich is a five-time champion. The Union program’s most recent title run occurred in 2016.
In eight seasons of Class 6AII competition, Loren Montgomery drove the Bixby program to seven championships. After having extended their state-record winning streak to 58 games before a Nov. 3 home loss to Jenks, the Spartans are first-year competitors in 6AI.
As Allan Trimble’s head-coaching successor in Jenks, Keith Riggs has taken each of his first four Jenks teams to the championship game. With titles in 2020 and 2021, the Jenks program now has a total of 18 state championships.
At Union, Blankenship built a football juggernaut in 1992-2005. Fridrich has sustained it. Over the last 50 seasons, the Union program has recorded 441 victories. Blankenship and Fridrich were the head coaches in 326 of those wins (154 for Blankenship and 172 for Fridrich).
To get a feel for the scope of a 326-win total at one school for Blankenship and Fridrich, consider this: at OU, Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer combined for 302 victories.
I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397
