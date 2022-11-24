For the Tulsa area’s heavyweight programs, an extraordinary football Friday

Extraordinary coaching has resulted in an extraordinary high school football doubleheader.

Tulsa County squads are showcased in Class 6AI state semifinal games at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium on Friday. In a 1 p.m. blockbuster, defending champion Jenks is matched with Bixby. At 7 p.m., undefeated Union clashes with Owasso.

For the 27th consecutive season, it is assured that a Tulsa-area team will capture the state championship in Oklahoma’s largest classification. In 1996-2013 (Class 6A) and since 2014 (6AI), Jenks has won 15 titles and Union eight. Owasso reigned in 2017 and 2019, while the 2018 Broken Arrow Tigers celebrated their school’s first football championship.

Not since 1995, when the Midwest City Bombers were 6A champions, has a non-Tulsa-area team been the champion of the state’s largest class.

Friday’s winners advance to the 6AI championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

A $10 million renovation project resulted in the beautification and expansion of Richison Stadium. The seating capacity increased from 10,000 to 12,000.

At the center of Friday’s semifinals are head coaches who have a combined total of 20 state championships.

Bill Blankenship coached Union title teams in 2002, 2004 and 2005, an Arkansas title team at Fayetteville High in 2016, and the Owasso title teams of 2017 and 2019.

As Union’s head man since 2007, Kirk Fridrich is a five-time champion. The Union program’s most recent title run occurred in 2016.

In eight seasons of Class 6AII competition, Loren Montgomery drove the Bixby program to seven championships. After having extended their state-record winning streak to 58 games before a Nov. 3 home loss to Jenks, the Spartans are first-year competitors in 6AI.

As Allan Trimble’s head-coaching successor in Jenks, Keith Riggs has taken each of his first four Jenks teams to the championship game. With titles in 2020 and 2021, the Jenks program now has a total of 18 state championships.

At Union, Blankenship built a football juggernaut in 1992-2005. Fridrich has sustained it. Over the last 50 seasons, the Union program has recorded 441 victories. Blankenship and Fridrich were the head coaches in 326 of those wins (154 for Blankenship and 172 for Fridrich).

To get a feel for the scope of a 326-win total at one school for Blankenship and Fridrich, consider this: at OU, Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer combined for 302 victories.