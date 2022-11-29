For Owasso, a stagnant first half of the season molded the offense into a ‘violent’ and ‘scrappy’ unit

OWASSO — J’Kharri Thomas needed a moment to think of his answer to the question.

How would you describe Owasso’s offense in one word?

The Rams’ junior running back/wide receiver had already heard what his offensive coordinators had answered, but he paused for a moment to reflect before replying.

Zac Simmonds and Justin Morsey, who are Owasso’s co-offensive coordinators and have been with the team since coach Bill Blankenship was hired in 2017, responded quickly to the same question.

“Tough,” Simmonds said.

Morsey added, “Scrappy. We just battle every day.”

But Thomas took it in a different direction.

“Violent,” he said after pondering the question for a moment. “We’re coming downhill.”

To Morsey, Thomas embodies what this Owasso offense is all about this season.

“He’s kind of a symbol for our team,” Morsey said. “He’s a small guy and you look at him and he shouldn’t be able to break those tackles. He shouldn’t be able to make those plays, but he just finds a way. His toughness has really come out these last few weeks and it’s been a big part of what we did.”

Owasso did a lot with a little. Despite multiple substantial injuries on the offensive side, the 9-4 Rams rallied in the second half of the season to scorch their way through the Class 6AI playoff bracket and reach the state championship game.

And on Friday, when the Rams face Bixby at 7 p.m. inside Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, that scrappiness will be needed.

“We’re the blue-collar team that just keeps fighting, no matter what it is,” senior linebacker Braeden Foster said. “If we’re down 14 or 21 points we’re still going to fight to the end.”

Finding that blue-collar identity took some time for the Rams.

Owasso lost four of its first five games. Starting running back Emery Neeley missed the entire season with an undisclosed injury. The Rams lost their star receiver, Cole Adams, after he suffered a shoulder injury in Owasso’s opening game.

Adams’ status for the state championship game is unknown, with a coy Blankenship stating, “There’s always a chance” during Tuesday’s press conference.

Earlier in the season, it appeared the discussion of Adams' return wouldn't be a factor. Without key playmakers and already four losses, adjustments needed to be made offensively, and quick.

“It’s frustrating just because you’re losing early on,” Simmonds said. “I think we saw improvement week-to-week and we have enough experience, as long as you’re improving in the right direction and kids just kept buying in and then the wins started to come.”

Schemes were modified to fit the available personnel. Blankenship said he has adjusted on the fly more this season than during any before.

The changes came quickly, and so did the wins.

The biggest confidence booster came against Yukon, when an Owasso squad without quarterback Mason Willingham — who was in concussion protocol — defeated the Millers 36-17.

“Down the turnpike, it is hard going from east side to west side,” Foster said. “It just shows how much our team can just fight back. I felt that we were starting to — after Yukon — we just started clicking then.”

That clicking resulted in eight consecutive wins, catapulting the Rams into the state championship game.

In Owasso’s first five games of the season, the offense averaged 16.4 points. In the final eight, that number skyrocketed to 29.

“There hasn’t been just an easy game where we’ve gone out there and just completely rolled, and that’s a testament to our kids,” Morsey said. “They’re just finding a way. It’s been frustrating, but at times it’s been a lot of fun seeing them succeed.”

There’s also that “violent” mentality needed.

Practices became key to develop the blue-collar mentality. Owasso players lauded the physicality and competitiveness in practices this year, often leading to chippy moments between the offense and defense.

“We both go at each other a little bit. It keeps practice fun,” Foster said of Willingham. Both players moved from Skiatook to Owasso ahead of their junior year and have been friends since the second grade. “There’s some things I probably shouldn’t say here.”

Willingham also flexed his dual-threat quarterback over the season, and despite trepidation for letting him run as much as he does, Morsey said Willingham is more than capable.

“If you run him enough people are going to get some big shots on him,” Morsey said. “It’s hard for a quarterback to be physically dominant but he’s pretty special.”

The Rams have become a confident group over the past two months. They have built a team off blue-collar attributes and it has guided them gritty win after gritty win.

But regardless of the outcome Friday night, they know this is the end.

“We’ve made it to the point where we know, we’re turning in our pads next week,” Foster said. “Everyone’s turning in their pads next week so we might as well make something out of it.”