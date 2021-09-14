 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens, Oologah's AJ Streater
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens, Oologah's AJ Streater

Austin Havens

Owasso, Readers' choice

Junior quarterback completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Class 6AI No. 1 Rams' 42-3 victory over 6AI No. 4 Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. Also had four rushes for 21 yards. Havens rallied in the last few hours of the voting to edge Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz.

AJ Streater

Oologah, Staff choice

Senior had 11 receptions for 205 yards and four TDs in a 30-24 win at Claremore. Streater caught three TDs from Joseph Griswold in the final 7:32 as the Mustangs overcame a 24-7 deficit. His winning TD was a 37-yarder with 3:37 left.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

