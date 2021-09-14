Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens, Oologah's AJ Streater

Junior quarterback completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Class 6AI No. 1 Rams' 42-3 victory over 6AI No. 4 Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. Also had four rushes for 21 yards. Havens rallied in the last few hours of the voting to edge Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz.