 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football players of the week: Bixby's Christian Burke, Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman
0 Comments
editor's pick

Football players of the week: Bixby's Christian Burke, Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

Christian Burke

Bixby, Readers' choice

In his first varsity start, the senior quarterback completed 17-of-24 passes for 281 yards and five first-half touchdowns to five receivers in a 69-14 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview. He received 960 votes — 44 more than runner-up Dempsey Gillman of Metro Christian. Their vote totals were almost three times the total of Coweta's Na'Kylan Starks, who finished third.

Dempsey Gillman

Metro Christian, Staff choice

Senior defensive lineman was involved in 15 tackles with five solos, five for losses, including three sacks and forced a fumble that resulted in Dax Dancer's recovery for a touchdown during a 41-21 win over Class 3A No. 6 Checotah. The Wichita State baseball commit's dominant performance picked up where he left off last season when he was involved in 16 tackles with 2½ sacks and had a key takeaway to set up a TD that helped the Patriots win the 2A state final. Received the third-highest overall vote total of 80 candidates in the All-World preseason contest.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News