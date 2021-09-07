Football players of the week: Beggs' CJ Brown, Hominy's Jaxon Woods

CJ Brown
Beggs, Staff choice
The senior Oklahoma State commit had 22 rushes for 364 yards and six touchdowns in a 74-48 win over Rejoice Christian. Brown and Red Martel combined for 587 yards and 10 TDs against a team that defeated defending Class A champion Cashion a week earlier.
Jaxon Woods
Hominy, Readers' choice
Sophomore quarterback/defensive back had 23 carries for 206 yards, completed 14-of-24 passes for 160 yards, accounted for five TDs, and had six solo tackles in a 38-29 win at longtime rival Cleveland. Won by 138 votes over runner-up Rovaughn Banks of Union.
— Barry Lewis,
Tulsa World