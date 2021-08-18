Football district previews: Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian are 3A favorites

DISTRICT 3A-3
COACHES’ POLL
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Seminole
3. Checotah
4. Stigler
5. T. Sequoyah
6. Locust Grove
7. Westville
Overview: Tahlequah Sequoyah, which canceled its season last year due to COVID, rejoins 3A-3, while Webster departs. Webster won’t field a team this season. Lincoln Christian, the 2019 state champion and 2020 state runner-up, is the overwhelming favorite in 3A-3 with quarterback Max Brown, who accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs last season. Coach Jerry Ricke’s Bulldogs have won three district titles in a row. Lincoln’s most challenging games in the district race will occur in consecutive weeks at Seminole on Oct. 14 and against Checotah on Oct. 22. Checotah has a big-time running back, Dontierre Fisher (1,684 rushing yards, 19 TDs last year), and playmaking cornerback Trenton Dan. Locust Grove, 2-8 last year, returns starting QB Zane Monroe and has a strong receiving corps.
DISTRICT 3A-4
COACHES’ POLL
1. Holland Hall
2. Verdigris
3. Berryhill
4. Vinita
5. Inola
6. Central
7 (tie). Jay
7 (tie). Mannford
Overview: Defending state champion Holland Hall, with new starting quarterback Kordell Gouldsby, is favored to win another district title but will receive a strong challenge from Verdigris, which returns Dylan White, who will be a three-year starter at QB, and Reese Roller, who had 22 sacks last year. Inola has a new head coach, Tommy Rogers. Central, with fifth-year head coach Kip Shaw, looks to build on last year’s success that included its first playoff win since 1997. Key games include Verdigris at Berryhill on Oct. 1, Holland Hall at Berryhill on Oct. 14, and Holland Hall at Verdigris on Oct. 29.