Football district previews: Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian are 3A favorites

DISTRICT 3A-3

Overview: Tahlequah Sequoyah, which canceled its season last year due to COVID, rejoins 3A-3, while Webster departs. Webster won’t field a team this season. Lincoln Christian, the 2019 state champion and 2020 state runner-up, is the overwhelming favorite in 3A-3 with quarterback Max Brown, who accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs last season. Coach Jerry Ricke’s Bulldogs have won three district titles in a row. Lincoln’s most challenging games in the district race will occur in consecutive weeks at Seminole on Oct. 14 and against Checotah on Oct. 22. Checotah has a big-time running back, Dontierre Fisher (1,684 rushing yards, 19 TDs last year), and playmaking cornerback Trenton Dan. Locust Grove, 2-8 last year, returns starting QB Zane Monroe and has a strong receiving corps.