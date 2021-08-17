Football district previews: Coaches' favorites include Collinsville, Wagoner, Hilldale, McAlester

Overview: Defending state champion Wagoner graduated most of its starters from last year, but it is still the overwhelming favorite in the poll to win its fifth district title in six years. Grove, with returning playmakers Carson Trimble at quarterback and Emmanuel Crawford at running back, is a program on the rise. Oologah returns six starters on each side the ball as Darrin Wegner’s rebuilding plan is showing progress in its second year. New Catoosa coach Christian Hood, the 2010 World metro player of the year at Union, starts his own rebuilding program as he inherits a team that was routed in all seven of its games last year. Catoosa reached the state semifinals in 2010 and ‘11 and was in the playoffs nine times in 10 years from 2009-18. Key games — Wagoner at Oologah, Oct. 22; Wagoner at Grove, Oct. 29.