Football district previews: Coaches' favorites include Collinsville, Wagoner, Hilldale, McAlester

DISTRICT 5A-3
COACHES’ POLL
1. McAlester
2. Coweta
3. Bishop Kelley
4. Shawnee
5 (tie). East Central
5 (tie). Durant
7. Edison
8. Rogers
Overview: Coach Forrest Mazey’s Buffaloes, after reaching the semifinals last year, are favored to win their first district title since 2016. McAlester returns quarterback Trent Boatright (121-of-179 passes, 1,982 yards, 11 TDs in 2020) and running back Erik McCarty (1,966 rushing yards, 38 TDs). Coweta, coached by Tim Harper, is the defending district champion. The Tigers return quarterback Gage Hamm (148-of-221, 2,217 yards, 22 TDs; 887 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Mason Ford (41 receptions, 795 yards, 7 TDs). Coweta edged Kelley by one point in the voting for third place. Key games — McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Sept. 24. McAlester at Coweta, Oct. 14; Bishop Kelley at Coweta, Oct. 29.
DISTRICT 5A-4
COACHES’ POLL
1. Collinsville
2. Tahlequah
3. Claremore
4. Sapulpa
5. Pryor
6. Glenpool
7. Memorial
8. Hale
Overview: Coach Kevin Jones’ Cardinals were a unanimous choice by opposing coaches to repeat as district champion. The district could be decided when Collinsville visits Tahlequah in the regular-season finale Nov. 5. Claremore edged Sapulpa for third place — they will meet on Oct. 29 at Claremore. Israel Maselera is the new head coach at Glenpool, which was 4-6 last year. Maselera was a district offensive player of the year in 2008 when he led Glenpool a 14-0 record and 4A state title. Sapulpa’s new head coach, Tim Holt Jr., went 19-15 with three playoff berths in three seasons as Coweta’s head coach from 2016-18, including a district title in ‘18, before returning to Broken Arrow as passing and special teams coordinator, and receivers coach for the past two seasons.
DISTRICT 4A-3
COACHES’ POLL
1. Wagoner
2. Grove
3. Oologah
4. Bristow
5. Cleveland
6. Skiatook
7. Miami
8. Catoosa
Overview: Defending state champion Wagoner graduated most of its starters from last year, but it is still the overwhelming favorite in the poll to win its fifth district title in six years. Grove, with returning playmakers Carson Trimble at quarterback and Emmanuel Crawford at running back, is a program on the rise. Oologah returns six starters on each side the ball as Darrin Wegner’s rebuilding plan is showing progress in its second year. New Catoosa coach Christian Hood, the 2010 World metro player of the year at Union, starts his own rebuilding program as he inherits a team that was routed in all seven of its games last year. Catoosa reached the state semifinals in 2010 and ‘11 and was in the playoffs nine times in 10 years from 2009-18. Key games — Wagoner at Oologah, Oct. 22; Wagoner at Grove, Oct. 29.
DISTRICT 4A-4
COACHES’ POLL
1. Hilldale
2. Poteau
3. Broken Bow
4. Fort Gibson
5. Sallisaw
6. Muldrow
7. Stilwell
8. McLain
Overview: Poteau, the 2019 state champion, edges Hilldale, which has most of its starters returning, in the poll. Fort Gibson has the potential to exceed expectations. Junior quarterback Cole Mahaney has passed for 2,342 yards and 20 TDs over the past two seasons. Fort Gibson’s leading tackler, linebacker Tim Murphy, returns along with two offensive line stalwarts — four-year starter Brody Rainbolt and three-year starter Trey Forrest. Sallisaw returns receiver Rylee Scavo, who caught 40 passes for 676 yards and six TDs last year. Key games — Poteau at Hilldale, Sept. 24; Hilldale at Sallisaw, Oct 22. Fort Gibson needs to start quickly because its last three games are against Broken Bow, Poteau and Hilldale.