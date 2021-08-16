Football district previews: Coaches favor Jenks, Owasso in 6AI; Bixby, Stillwater in 6AII

Overview: Edmond Santa Fe has won two consecutive district titles. Defending 6AI champion Jenks has been to three consecutive state finals without winning its district although it was undefeated in district play last year. The two teams will meet Oct. 14 at Santa Fe in a rematch of last year's state final. Their regular-season meeting last year was canceled due to COVID. Broken Arrow's home opener is Oct. 1 against Jenks.