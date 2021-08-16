Football district previews: Coaches favor Jenks, Owasso in 6AI; Bixby, Stillwater in 6AII

DISTRICT 6AI-1
COACHES' POLL
1. Jenks
2. Edmond Santa Fe
3. Broken Arrow
4. Westmoore
5. Yukon
6. Norman
7. Enid
8. Edmond Memorial
Overview: Edmond Santa Fe has won two consecutive district titles. Defending 6AI champion Jenks has been to three consecutive state finals without winning its district although it was undefeated in district play last year. The two teams will meet Oct. 14 at Santa Fe in a rematch of last year's state final. Their regular-season meeting last year was canceled due to COVID. Broken Arrow's home opener is Oct. 1 against Jenks.
DISTRICT 6AI-2
COACHES' POLL
1. Owasso
2. Union
3. Mustang
4. Norman North
5. Moore
6. Southmoore
7. Edmond North
8. Putnam City
Overview: Owasso won the past two district titles. Union has gone two years without winning a district title for the first time since 1992-97. Union won 19 district titles in 21 seasons from 1998-2018. Owasso visits Union in a district opener Sept. 24 -- that should be the most anticipated game in this rivalry since 2017.
DISTRICT 6AII-1
COACHES' POLL
1. Stillwater
2. Midwest City
3. Putnam North
4. Del City
5. Edmond Deer Creek
6. Lawton
7. OKC Grant
8. NW Classen
Overview: Midwest City visits Stillwater on Oct. 29. Stillwater is looking for its fourth consecutive district title and third trip to the state final in four years.
DISTRICT 6AII-2
COACHES' POLL
1. Bixby
2. Choctaw
3. B.T. Washington
4. Sand Springs
5. Bartlesville
6. Muskogee
7. Ponca City
8. Putnam West
Overview: Bixby visits Choctaw on Oct. 8 in a rematch of Bixby's 17-14 in last year's state final. Bixby, which has a 36-game winning streak, also defeated Choctaw 24-13 in the regular season. Bixby has won three consecutive state titles.