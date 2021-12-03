Football classics: Ranking the best Jenks-Union championship games

This year's Class 6AI state final is going to be the 11th time that Jenks and Union will meet for the gold ball -- the most title games in any rivalry.
Jenks has won six of the previous 10 title games. This will be their first title showdown since 2014.
Below is a ranking of their top-five showdowns:
1. Union 50, Jenks 47 (2010): The highest scoring and best 6A title game. Current Catoosa head coach Christian Hood caught the winning 28-yard TD pass from wide receiver Stephon Weaver with 39 seconds left. It’s the only time in their 10 title meetings that the lead has been traded in the last minute. At OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium, Union came back from a 21-3 deficit and led 44-33 midway through the fourth quarter. But Jenks rallied with TD runs by Sawyer Kollmorgen and Alex Ross to take a 47-44 lead with 3:19 left before Union’s winning 86-yard drive. Union quarterback Kale Pearson accounted for 401 total yards and five TDs. Ross scored four TDs.
2. Jenks 14, Union 7 (1999): The largest crowd (40,385) ever for a high school game in Oklahoma was treated to high drama at Tulsa's Skelly (now H.A. Chapman) Stadium. The game wasn't decided until Union’s Jay Felker was tackled at the Jenks 10 on a 34-yard reception as time expired. All of the points came in the first quarter. Union struck first on Tyler Gooch’s 27-yard TD pass to Jerome Janet. Jenks responded with Kejuan Jones’ 33-yard TD run and Scott McCoy’s 5-yard TD pass to Jason Wiltshire.
3. Jenks 21, Union 14 (2014): Cooper Nunley’s scrambling 14-yard TD pass to Dillon Stoner with 2:55 left snapped a 14-14 tie and gave the Trojans their third state title in a row at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The winning 80-yard drive was ignited by a fake punt on fourth-and-1 at the Jenks 29.
4. Jenks 41, Union 28 (1998): Their first title showdown took place before 23,000 fans at OSU's Lewis Field. Jenks's Ben Bowling accounted for 345 yards as he passed for three TDs. His 33-yard TD run with 2:19 left sealed the outcome. Current Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship had three TD passes for Union while current Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck had 134 rushing yards for Jenks while teammate Luke Turner had a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
5. Union 27, Jenks 17 (2004): Brad Glenn had 189 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns as Union rallied from a 10-0 deficit and snapped Jenks' 22-game winning streak before a crowd of 16,500 at Skelly Stadium. Union quarterback Mackenzi Adams passed for 220 yards and two TDs.