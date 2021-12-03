Football classics: Ranking the best Jenks-Union championship games

This year's Class 6AI state final is going to be the 11th time that Jenks and Union will meet for the gold ball -- the most title games in any rivalry.

Jenks has won six of the previous 10 title games. This will be their first title showdown since 2014.

Below is a ranking of their top-five showdowns:

1. Union 50, Jenks 47 (2010): The highest scoring and best 6A title game. Current Catoosa head coach Christian Hood caught the winning 28-yard TD pass from wide receiver Stephon Weaver with 39 seconds left. It’s the only time in their 10 title meetings that the lead has been traded in the last minute. At OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium, Union came back from a 21-3 deficit and led 44-33 midway through the fourth quarter. But Jenks rallied with TD runs by Sawyer Kollmorgen and Alex Ross to take a 47-44 lead with 3:19 left before Union’s winning 86-yard drive. Union quarterback Kale Pearson accounted for 401 total yards and five TDs. Ross scored four TDs.