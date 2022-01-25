Football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville, Holland Hall honored with OCA All-State selections

State football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall each have the maximum two selections on the East's roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.

The OCA announced the All-State rosters Tuesday.

Selections from Jenks (6AI) are receiver Glenny Jones and defensive lineman Colemon Thurber. Bixby (6AII) selections are Oklahoma State signee running back Braylin Presley and linebacker Jack Puckett. Collinsville (5A) will have two offensive players -- quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. Holland Hall's (3A) representatives are two-way standouts who were picked for the defense -- linebacker Zane Woodham and defensive back Ethan Roush.

Collinsville assistant Tom Redding will be the East's head coach.