 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville, Holland Hall honored with OCA All-State selections
0 Comments
top story

Football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville, Holland Hall honored with OCA All-State selections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deer Creek vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Braylin Presley runs past Deer Creek defenders in the Class 6AII state football championship game last month. Presley was selected Tuesday for the OCA All-State Game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

State football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall each have the maximum two selections on the East's roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.

The OCA announced the All-State rosters Tuesday.

Selections from Jenks (6AI) are receiver Glenny Jones and defensive lineman Colemon Thurber. Bixby (6AII) selections are Oklahoma State signee running back Braylin Presley and linebacker Jack Puckett. Collinsville (5A) will have two offensive players -- quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. Holland Hall's (3A) representatives are two-way standouts who were picked for the defense -- linebacker Zane Woodham and defensive back Ethan Roush.

Collinsville assistant Tom Redding will be the East's head coach.

Sand Springs, a 6AII semifinalist, also has two selections -- quarterback Ty Pennington and defensive lineman Gabe Brown. Dewar, a Class B semifinalist -- will be represented by QB Jameson Ross and offensive lineman Tylor Maldonado. Class A semifinalist Pawhuska has two selections -- DB Dalton Hurd and defensive lineman Lesharo Wildcat. Owasso, a 6AI quarterfinalist, had two defensive selections -- lineman Michael Jamerson and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr.

Oklahoma signee RJ Spears-Jennings of Broken Arrow was selected as a DB.

The West's offense includes quarterback Ben Harman, who has led Cashion to the past two Class A state titles and OU offensive lineman signee Jacob Sexton of Deer Creek. Tuttle's Brad Ballard will be the West's head coach. Only senior players are eligible to be selected for the OCA All-State teams.

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL ROSTERS

EAST

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Offense

QB: Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Andrew Carney, Collinsville; Jameson Ross, Dewar. RB: Braylin Presley, Bixby; Antonio "Junior" Smith, Union. WR: Oscar Hammond, Collinsville; Khelil Deere, Eufaula; Joe Overstreet, Hominy; Glenny Jones, Jenks; Kyron Downing, Vinita. OL: Davis Dotson, Berryhill; Myles Branson, Seminole; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah; Gabe Grazier, Oologah; Tylor Maldonado, Dewar; Brennon Carter, Tecumseh; Maddox Calvert, Sapulpa.

Defense

DL: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Ethan Grimett, Claremore; Gabe Brown, Sand Springs; Fred Watson, Wagoner; Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; Colemon Thurber, Jenks; Miccael Brown, Tonkawa. LB: Jack Puckett, Bixby; Xavin Lackey, Vian; Chase Faber, McAlester; Zane Woodham, Holland Hall; Cord Dobrinski, Bristow. DB: Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso; Kyron Grayson, Beggs; RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow; Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Bobby Belew, Pryor; Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska.

Coaches: Tom Redding, Collinsville (head); Brett Jones, Bristow; Jarrett Hurt, Claremore; Mike Odom, Poteau.

WEST

Offense

QB: Ben Harman, Cashion; Carson May, Jones; Karsen Williams, Anadarko. RB: Daylan Thompson, Elk City; Nate Jones, Clinton; Jamathan Pippin, Timberlake. WR: Gavin Freeman, Heritage Hall; Marcus Dockins Jr., Moore; Lincoln Smith, Blanchard; Trevor Wardrip, Noble. TE: Andre Dollar, Mustang. OL: Jacob Sexton, Deer Creek; Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Luke Clement, Minco; Alex Perdomo, El Reno; Charles Fleming, Carl Albert; Braxtyn Sanford, Sulphur; Troy Pearman, Okla. Christian Academy. Athlete: Will Bergner, Marlow. K: Jace Gilbert, Marlow.

Defense

DE: Daris Hampton, Del City; Parrish Terry, Tuttle. DT: Chris Shaputis, Guthrie; Josh Koranda, Norman North. DL: Ahlonzo Henderson, Millwood; Jaden Hall, Balko-Forgan; Seth Spady, Hinton. LB: Brayden Johnson, Ringling; Duncan Parham, Norman North; Caden Powell, Clinton; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Caden Pickens, Plainview. DB: Corey Gordon, Putnam West; Jocelyn Malaska, Bethany; Jevian Jones, Deer Creek; Xzavier Thomas, MWC Carl Albert; Jordan Mosley, Lone Grove.

Coaches: Brad Ballard, Tuttle (head); Brian Severin, Timberlake; Ray Headley, Anadarko; Robert Jones, Del City.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida
Football

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida

  • Updated

Brown, a two-year starter, led Lincoln to two Class 3A football state title games. In 2021, Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished 13-1. Brown completed 167-of-235 passes for 2,750 yards and 41 TDs. He had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert