Football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville, Holland Hall honored with OCA All-State selections

State football champions Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall each have the maximum two selections on the East's roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.
The OCA announced the All-State rosters Tuesday.
Selections from Jenks (6AI) are receiver Glenny Jones and defensive lineman Colemon Thurber. Bixby (6AII) selections are Oklahoma State signee running back Braylin Presley and linebacker Jack Puckett. Collinsville (5A) will have two offensive players -- quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. Holland Hall's (3A) representatives are two-way standouts who were picked for the defense -- linebacker Zane Woodham and defensive back Ethan Roush.
Collinsville assistant Tom Redding will be the East's head coach.
Sand Springs, a 6AII semifinalist, also has two selections -- quarterback Ty Pennington and defensive lineman Gabe Brown. Dewar, a Class B semifinalist -- will be represented by QB Jameson Ross and offensive lineman Tylor Maldonado. Class A semifinalist Pawhuska has two selections -- DB Dalton Hurd and defensive lineman Lesharo Wildcat. Owasso, a 6AI quarterfinalist, had two defensive selections -- lineman Michael Jamerson and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr.
Oklahoma signee RJ Spears-Jennings of Broken Arrow was selected as a DB.
The West's offense includes quarterback Ben Harman, who has led Cashion to the past two Class A state titles and OU offensive lineman signee Jacob Sexton of Deer Creek. Tuttle's Brad Ballard will be the West's head coach. Only senior players are eligible to be selected for the OCA All-State teams.
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL ROSTERS
EAST
Offense
QB: Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Andrew Carney, Collinsville; Jameson Ross, Dewar. RB: Braylin Presley, Bixby; Antonio "Junior" Smith, Union. WR: Oscar Hammond, Collinsville; Khelil Deere, Eufaula; Joe Overstreet, Hominy; Glenny Jones, Jenks; Kyron Downing, Vinita. OL: Davis Dotson, Berryhill; Myles Branson, Seminole; Dawson Rudd, Claremore Sequoyah; Gabe Grazier, Oologah; Tylor Maldonado, Dewar; Brennon Carter, Tecumseh; Maddox Calvert, Sapulpa.
Defense
DL: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Ethan Grimett, Claremore; Gabe Brown, Sand Springs; Fred Watson, Wagoner; Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska; Colemon Thurber, Jenks; Miccael Brown, Tonkawa. LB: Jack Puckett, Bixby; Xavin Lackey, Vian; Chase Faber, McAlester; Zane Woodham, Holland Hall; Cord Dobrinski, Bristow. DB: Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso; Kyron Grayson, Beggs; RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow; Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Bobby Belew, Pryor; Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska.
Coaches: Tom Redding, Collinsville (head); Brett Jones, Bristow; Jarrett Hurt, Claremore; Mike Odom, Poteau.
WEST
Offense
QB: Ben Harman, Cashion; Carson May, Jones; Karsen Williams, Anadarko. RB: Daylan Thompson, Elk City; Nate Jones, Clinton; Jamathan Pippin, Timberlake. WR: Gavin Freeman, Heritage Hall; Marcus Dockins Jr., Moore; Lincoln Smith, Blanchard; Trevor Wardrip, Noble. TE: Andre Dollar, Mustang. OL: Jacob Sexton, Deer Creek; Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Luke Clement, Minco; Alex Perdomo, El Reno; Charles Fleming, Carl Albert; Braxtyn Sanford, Sulphur; Troy Pearman, Okla. Christian Academy. Athlete: Will Bergner, Marlow. K: Jace Gilbert, Marlow.
Defense
DE: Daris Hampton, Del City; Parrish Terry, Tuttle. DT: Chris Shaputis, Guthrie; Josh Koranda, Norman North. DL: Ahlonzo Henderson, Millwood; Jaden Hall, Balko-Forgan; Seth Spady, Hinton. LB: Brayden Johnson, Ringling; Duncan Parham, Norman North; Caden Powell, Clinton; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Caden Pickens, Plainview. DB: Corey Gordon, Putnam West; Jocelyn Malaska, Bethany; Jevian Jones, Deer Creek; Xzavier Thomas, MWC Carl Albert; Jordan Mosley, Lone Grove.
Coaches: Brad Ballard, Tuttle (head); Brian Severin, Timberlake; Ray Headley, Anadarko; Robert Jones, Del City.