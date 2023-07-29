Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SHAWNEE — Yale Gray soaked in the sentimental view as he analyzed the ambiance of a Friday-night football field.

This time, it was after the last game for the former Verdigris offensive line standout. The more Gray pondered over his emotional state – uncertain of whether to be sad or joyful – nostalgia began to resonate.

“You grow up dreaming about a moment like this,” Gray said. “It’s so surreal when it finally gets here. Then it ends and you realize your (high school football career) is done. Then you’re just like, ‘Where did the time go?’ It feels weird knowing it’s all over.”

Gray's football finale was playing for the East in the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game, won by the West 15-14, at Oklahoma Baptist's Crain Family Stadium. The All-World Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year will focus on academics at the University of Oklahoma.

And while Gray said football has been an integral facet of his life since his early youth, he made clear that academics have been of greater importance.

Gray claims to have been consistent in finishing multiplication tables first:

“Like the ones that take up a whole page and every third grader is antsy to complete before his or her peers.”

He made note of the countless memories watching Sooner football games with his family on Saturdays; of course, while completing upcoming assignments for school.

In high school, Gray maintained a consistent 4.0 GPA, He was a class valedictorian and an academic All-State selection.

At OU, Gray plans to pursue a degree in computer science in the university’s honors college. The pipe dream is to be an NFL general manager; preferably for his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, said Gray, any team and frankly any job in the field of football will suffice, “as long as it has numbers.”

“I’ve always been a big numbers guy,” Gray said. “And computer science is obviously a growing field. Of course, it’s math heavy, which I love. I think I’ll give that a try, which sounds good to me.”

On Friday evening, various family members and Verdigris coach Travis East met Gray midfield pregame as he and other members of the East team were honored for their productive high school football careers.

To Gray, it still didn’t feel real. The countless games, hours, blood and sweat put into a game he’s been entrenched in for so long for coming full circle.

Three Class 3A semifinal appearances in four seasons with the Cardinals seemed like a distant memory.

“It was hard to fathom, somewhat,” Gray said. “It was a bit of a weird feeling.”

A Kaden Rush (Collinsville) to Hagen Hacker (Grove) connection for a 30-yard touchdown strike gave the East a lead in the first quarter. But a safety, followed by a Jax Sternberger (Kingfisher) 17-yard quarterback scramble for a TD gave the West an 8-7 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, a Gage Gundy (Stillwater) to Andrew Hughes (Ada) TD connection for 30 yards plus the extra-point kick by Jenks' Andrew Pursell regained the advantage, 14-8, for the East.

However, late in the game, an errant punt snap set up the West on the East 3. The West capitalized with Pauls Valley’s Justin Humphrey's 1-yard TD run and winning extra-point kick with 1:17 remaining.

Once the clock hit zero, a multitude of things came to a conclusion: the ballgame, the festivities that came with it and most importantly, a bevy of football careers, including Gray’s.

And while it was Gray's final occasion sporting cleats, pads and a football helmet, other All-State participants such as former Broken Bow linebacker, Christian Brumley -- a Harding (Arkansas) signee -- embrace the moment just as much. According to Brumley, the opportunity to play alongside fellow high school standouts, such as Gray, is a feel that will resonate for years to come.

"Honestly, it's super cool -- sad, but still cool -- seeing all these seniors get one last shot, one last time under the Friday Night Lights," Brumley said. "Playing with a guy like Yale, it makes me want to work harder because it means more to them.

"It's their last game, it's his last game, so we got to make it memorable."

West 15, East 14

West; 2;6;0;7 -- 15

East; 7;0;7;0 – 14

First quarter

East: Hacker 30 pass from Rush (Pursell kick)

West: Safety, Washington tackled in end zone

Second quarter

West: Sternberger 17 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

East: Hughes 30 pass from Gundy (Pursell kick)

Fourth quarter

West: Humphrey 1 run (Humphrey kick)