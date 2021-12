Florida feels `like home' to Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan

OWASSO — Chris McClellan, an ESPN 300 recruit and Adidas All-American defensive lineman, was firm on his commitment to Florida amid coaching chaos and signed with the Gators on Wednesday.

After the firing of coach Dan Mullen, Florida hired Billy Napier as its 28th head coach Nov. 28, five days after McClellan’s commitment Nov. 23.

“Man, Florida just felt like home to me, just as far as the love they were giving me,” McClellan said Wednesday. “They never fell off with their recruiting, even between the coaching shift. It was always like I had some connections with Florida.”

On Dec. 6, McClellan tweeted a photo from his home including Napier and Florida assistant Jabbar Juluke, including a message to fellow recruits: “If you’re committed somewhere else… better reconsider."

“If you haven’t seen man, coach Juluke and coach Napier and all those guys, (co-defensive coordinator) Patrick Toney, they’re changing the program around,” said McClellan, who played as a senior at Owasso after moving from Edison.